Nervonik Announces Completion of Groundbreaking First-in-Human Feasibility Study Demonstrating Nerve Sensing during Peripheral Nerve Stimulation in Multiple Anatomical Targets

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervonik, a clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) technologies, today announced the completion of a first-in-human feasibility study demonstrating the ability to record key nerve-related biosignals from 16 peripheral nerves in 8 chronic pain patients across multiple anatomical targets.

The study was conducted in collaboration with physicians at the Hospital Punta Pacifica in Panama City, Panama. Timothy Deer, MD, President & CEO, of The Spine and Nerve Centers of the Virginias, implanted neurostimulation leads in chronic pain patients. Using Nervonik's technology, the system was able to record both evoked compound action potentials (ECAPs), electrical signals generated when nerves respond to stimulation, as well as muscle potentials. These signals serve as important markers of therapy delivery and will support the development of future AI-powered, biosensing-enabled features for Nervonik's peripheral nerve stimulation platform. High-fidelity neural data of this kind is essential for training machine learning algorithms that can personalize and continuously optimize stimulation for each patient.

Dr. Deer stated, "We believe this represents the first demonstration in the world that we have been able to record these types of signals from peripheral nerves in chronic pain patients and represents a leap forward in nerve sensing-based technology. I look forward to working with the Nervonik team in advancing this approach to help chronic pain patients."

Aydin Babakhani, PhD, founder and CEO of Nervonik, stated, "Demonstrating neural sensing in chronic pain patients is a major milestone for Nervonik. Our ability to record these electrical signals involves multiple new approaches and it is exciting to see scientists, engineers and physicians work together to enable these kinds of groundbreaking findings. By combining stimulation, sensing, and artificial intelligence, we aim to develop neuromodulation therapies that continuously personalize treatment for each patient to maximize therapy effectiveness and patient comfort."

The ability to both stimulate and record biosignals through the same implanted lead using all electrodes simultaneously is a key enabling technology for future closed-loop peripheral nerve stimulation systems. This represents an important next step in the evolution of neuromodulation and may help enable more precise, personalized therapies for patients living with chronic pain. When paired with machine learning, peripheral nerve signals could power closed-loop systems that continuously adapt therapy to each patient's evolving needs.

The study, titled "First-in-Human Simultaneous All-Electrode Recording of Biosignals from Percutaneous PNS Leads in Chronic Pain Patients," was selected as a Top Abstract by the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN). Data from the study will be presented by Dr. Timothy Deer at the ASPN 2026 Annual Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, in July 2026.

About Nervonik

Nervonik, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing neuromodulation technologies. The company's platform is designed to integrate stimulation, sensing, and artificial intelligence to enable precision therapies for chronic pain and other neurological conditions. Nervonik is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SOURCE Nervonik Inc.