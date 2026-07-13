Nervonik Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Industry Veterans

The additions bring deep expertise across commercialization, clinical strategy, regulatory execution, physician engagement, reimbursement, and market development as Nervonik advances its minimally invasive peripheral nerve stimulation technology toward clinical and commercial milestones.

Rob DiTota joins Nervonik as the Chief Commercial Officer with more than 30 years of healthcare experience, including 25 years in the MedTech space and 15 years in senior commercial leadership roles. He has held senior commercial leadership roles at Abbott Neuromodulation as the Divisional Vice President of Commercial, where he helped lead U.S. commercial strategy, field execution, and physician adoption of neuromodulation therapies across the chronic pain and brain portfolios. His experience building high-performing commercial teams and scaling adoption of innovative pain therapies will support Nervonik's next phase of growth.

Dan Brounstein is joining as the Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer and brings more than 30 years of medical device experience across commercialization, clinical execution, research and development, reimbursement, and corporate strategy. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at Saluda Medical, where he helped lead the Evoke pivotal study and launch of the Evoke ECAP-controlled, closed-loop spinal cord stimulation system for chronic pain. Prior to Saluda, he held executive leadership roles at Spinal Modulation, where he brought dorsal root ganglion stimulation from concept to the market, culminating in the company's acquisition by St. Jude Medical, now Abbott. More recently, he was the Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Avivomed, a neuromodulation company developing therapies for obstructive sleep apnea.

Patrick Martin joins Nervonik as Vice President, Clinical Affairs with more than 30 years of experience in clinical affairs, regulatory affairs, reimbursement, education, and physician engagement. He most recently served as Vice President of Clinical Affairs at Nalu Medical. He also served in executive leadership at Mirabilis Medica and held various leadership roles at SonoSite, LipoSonix, Integrated Diagnostics, and SONUS Pharmaceuticals. His clinical and regulatory background will be a key asset as Nervonik advances toward its planned commercial launch.

"Nervonik is entering an important stage of growth, and the addition of Rob, Dan, and Patrick significantly strengthens our ability to execute," said Aydin Babakhani, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nervonik. "Each of them brings hard-earned experience from the front lines of neuromodulation and medical device commercialization. Their leadership will help us accelerate development, build the right clinical and commercial foundation, and bring our technology to the patients and physicians who need better solutions for chronic pain."

Nervonik is developing a peripheral nerve stimulation platform designed to address key limitations of existing neuromodulation systems. The company's technology combines a miniaturized implant with proprietary adaptive power communication and advanced biosensing capabilities designed to support a personalized treatment for each patient to maximize therapy effectiveness and comfort for chronic pain patients.

The team expansion follows a period of continued progress for Nervonik as the company advances its platform through clinical, regulatory, and commercialization planning activities.

About Nervonik

Nervonik, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing neuromodulation technologies. The company's platform is designed to integrate stimulation, sensing, and artificial intelligence to enable precision therapies for chronic pain and other neurological conditions. Nervonik is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SOURCE Nervonik Inc.