Nervonik receives regulatory approval to start First-in-Human study with Novel Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Technology for Chronic Pain

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervonik, a medical device startup focusing on neurotechnology approaches to peripheral nerve stimulation, has received approval to conduct a first-in-human feasibility study utilizing its proprietary technology. The focus will be on chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, although the novel technology will eventually be utilized for a variety of medical indications.

Dr. Aydin Babakhani, PhD, founder and CEO of Nervonik, stated, "This is a big step for Nervonik and the evolution of peripheral nerve stimulation in the treatment of chronic pain". Peripheral nerve stimulation is a rapidly growing market, and the advancement of technology in this space being propelled by Nervonik will help provide solutions for chronic pain patients.

Dr. Timothy Deer, President & CEO, of The Spine and Nerve Centers of the Virginias, commented that, "Nervonik is advancing our ability to treat chronic pain patients with their novel technology. This is a key area for innovation in the field of chronic pain, and we are excited to be conducting this study". Dr. Deer also presented a paper at the 2024 American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) annual conference on the technology Nervonik has been developing.

Enrollment in the study is anticipated to begin later in the 3rd quarter of 2024 with presentation of results following.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Nervonik Inc.