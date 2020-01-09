Nervos Announces Public Grants Fund to Accelerate Blockchain Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervos Network today announced a public grants fund to fuel ecosystem growth and development for its permissionless layer one blockchain—the Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB). To provide participating individuals, teams, and projects with the resources necessary to develop and deploy new solutions on the network, Nervos is committing $30 million USD in grants to be awarded across multiple project categories ranging from infrastructure development to decentralized applications.

As an open source public blockchain, Nervos is striving for a completely decentralized ecosystem. The new grants fund will allow Nervos to promote blockchain innovation and facilitate collaboration across the wider developer community. Through the grants program, blockchain teams and projects will be able to make significant contributions toward building out the infrastructure of Nervos Network and help further expand the ecosystem.

"We believe that building a truly decentralized network requires the contributions and efforts of the entire blockchain community," said Kevin Wang, co-founder of Nervos. "As a bootstrapped, fully open source network, we want to empower anyone who shares a common vision to help build Nervos into a public resource for the decentralized economy."

Initially, grants will be awarded to proposals focused on infrastructure development in areas such as client protocols, development environment (IDE), cross-chain interoperability, smart contract language and tooling, and UDT-related ecosystem support. Nervos will also unlock award grants for several other categories in stages, including community building, applications/use cases, and research.

Since the launch of its 'Lina' mainnet in November 2019, the Nervos team has been actively developing a number of blockchain-based solutions to help transform traditional industries. Most notably, Nervos is working with major financial institutions like China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) and Huobi to co-develop decentralized platforms and applications for financial services.

Wang added, "The blockchain industry is rooted in open source philosophy, so it is incredibly important for us to build an inclusive ecosystem that reflects the visions and contributions of the people in it. We're truly excited to see what the community has in store for the Nervos ecosystem."

Applications for the grants program are open to all individuals, teams, and projects. As part of the judging process, all submissions and proposals will be made public to open source feedback and comments from the wider blockchain community.

For more information about the grants program, visit www.nervos.org/grants .

About Nervos Network

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain ecosystem aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is the layer 1, proof of work public permissionless blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

Nervos Network was founded by the creators of Spark Pool, the largest ETH mining pool; imToken, the world's largest Ethereum wallet; Cryptape, the largest and most recognized blockchain engineering team in China; and contributors to Bitcoin and Ethereum core protocol research and development.

For more information on Nervos, visit www.nervos.org .

SOURCE Nervos Network

Related Links

http://www.nervos.org

