Nervos Completes Wallet Integration to Enable Opera's Millions of Users to Send and Receive $CKB

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervos today announced the completion of Layer 1 integration with the native crypto wallet of Opera , (NASDAQ:OPRA) the company behind the popular, eponymous multi-platform web browser. Starting today, Opera's millions of users can send and receive $CKB within the crypto wallet built into the Opera browser on Android.

Nervos is the newest blockchain to complete an integration with the Opera browser after Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Celo. The integration's completion comes as more users and institutions look to seamlessly interact with their favorite decentralized apps (dapps), games, and metaverse platforms and give crypto transactions powered by Web3 technology an extra layer of security. Opera's flagship Android browser is offering developers direct, frictionless access to Web3 services on chains, including Nervos. Once the next phase of integration is complete, the wallet will support token transactions on Nervos' Layer 2, Godwoken. Opera's developer-friendly browser wallet will support $CKB in the future to attract blockchain developers. Nervos' Layer 2 will also be integrated in Opera's newly announced Crypto Browser Project, a dedicated Web3 browser currently in beta.

"Opera is pursuing a multi-chain strategy as we work on the future of Web3 and embrace blockchain technologies in our products. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Nervos to Opera on Android and look forward to integrating the Nervos Layer 2 in the near future," said Susie Batt, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at Opera.

With the current integration, users across both ecosystems can begin sending and receiving $CKB tokens via Opera's built-in non-custodial wallet. Additionally, users have direct access to Nervos' ecosystem of dApps, which supports NFTs, DeFi, gaming, and other applications.

"The completion of the integration is an important milestone as our respective communities can now interact seamlessly across both ecosystems," said Kevin Wang, co-founder of Nervos. "As we look toward the future of decentralization, integrations with notable companies such as Opera will continue to play an important role in our continued push toward true blockchain interoperability and the successful future of Web3."

Nervos' integration with Opera is the latest ecosystem development from the public network as it builds the next booming DeFi ecosystem. With the launch of several solutions on mainnet, including cross-chain bridge Force Bridge and its first Layer 2 Godwoken, Nervos is welcoming several new developers, projects, and other chains to interact and engage with its network. Most recently, Nervos completed its cross-chain bridge to Binance Smart Chain, further propelling its multi-chain strategy.

About Nervos

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain ecosystem aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is the layer 1, proof of work, public permissionless blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability, and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

For more information on Nervos, visit www.nervos.org .

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, crypto, e-commerce and classifieds. In 2018, Opera introduced the first browser with a built-in crypto wallet and web3 support. In January 2022, Opera announced its Crypto Browser Project beta, a dedicated Web3-browsing experience. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

SOURCE Nervos