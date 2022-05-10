Nervos Launches Major Protocol Upgrade to Future-Proof Against Scaling Limitations

The major protocol upgrade is part of the platform's continued improvement as it looks to set the stage to scale up and rapidly grow its ecosystem of dApps

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervos today announced the completion of a major protocol upgrade on the Nervos Layer 1 Mainnet, which will pave the way for brand new features such as cryptographic-friendly instruction sets, virtual machine versioning, extensible block header, and new cryptography standards to improve the efficiency, capability, and smart contract composability of the ecosystem. The hard fork marks a major milestone for the development team, as it addresses current issues developers are facing, such as scaling, as well as unforeseen limitations that may occur in the future.

The new features have been implemented to provide better user experiences on all hardware types down to the simplest nodes running on a Raspberry Pi. Cryptographic-friendly instruction sets supported include standards such as BLS, which allow a user to verify that a signer is authentic. Smart contract composability improvements and preparations for a light client protocol, which will improve node syncing efficiency through Flyclient capability in the future, are also included in the major protocol upgrade.

The updates and added features on the Nervos Layer 1 Mainnet offer a smooth, streamlined experience for developers, setting the stage for the ecosystem's upcoming Layer 2 upgrade, which will offer EVM equivalence and make it extremely easy to build on or port over dApps.

"The changes that make up this upgrade were described and adopted through the Nervos RFC process. As we continue to scale as a decentralized network, we are encouraged by the coordination across the ecosystem and community to smoothly activate this hard fork," said Kevin Wang, co-founder at Nervos. "With the completion of this major protocol upgrade, we're paving the way for even better network performance and experiences for our developers, dApps and partners."

The major protocol upgrade is part of the Nervos' continual focus on improvement as it looks to rapidly grow its dApps and project partnerships. All current partners, including miners, wallets, exchanges, and dApp projects, have been informed of the upgrade and received a complete migration guide as part of the transition to provide better user experiences for all.

The planned update, which will also address bugs, has been anxiously awaited by the community since it was first revealed in the project's roadmap last year. To commemorate the release of several new features and an updated developer experience, the new version of the Layer 1 Mainnet will now be referred to as "Mirana."

For all developers, teams and individuals building on Nervos, the upgrade marks a major accomplishment that will improve many areas for builders and users alike. Now with this major protocol upgrade on the Layer 1 completed, the Nervos platform is future-proofed and prepared to scale up rapidly as the network and ecosystem of dApps continues to grow well into the long-term future.

About Nervos

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is the layer 1, proof of work, public permissionless blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto asset to be stored with the security, immutability, and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

For more information on Nervos, visit www.nervos.org .

