NESCAFÉ® EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH NEW ESPRESSO CONCENTRATE INNOVATION

The brand's first-ever liquid concentrate gives coffee lovers the ultimate hack for customizing café-style iced espresso beverages at home, without compromising quality

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NESCAFÉ®, the world's largest coffee producer, is expanding its U.S. portfolio with its first-ever liquid concentrate line and newest innovation: NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate. Answering the growing demand for customizable and convenient at-home coffee, NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate easily dissolves in water or milk, delivering a simple way for coffee lovers to make a premium café-style, iced espresso-based beverage just the way they like it – all in a matter of seconds.

New NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrates

NESCAFÉ believes everybody deserves a deluxe espresso, and with NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate, all espresso enthusiasts need to do is pour it, mix it, hack it! There's no need for expensive equipment or overcomplicated brewing methods to enjoy the luxury of a coffee shop-style drink from home. See a creative espresso drink online and can't wait to try it? Make your own at home in seconds. Simply pour a shot into a glass filled with ice, mix it with water or milk, customize it to your heart's content, and voila – your daily iced mocha, macchiato or even cappuccino has just been hacked!

NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate is made with deliciously smooth 100% Arabica beans and is available in two bold and full-bodied variations, so at-home coffee connoisseurs can channel their inner barista and spark iced espresso creativity (iced latte anyone?), any time of day:

NESCAFÉ ® Espresso Concentrate Black , a rich and strong offering, providing the perfect canvas to mix in anything your heart desires.

, a rich and strong offering, providing the perfect canvas to mix in anything your heart desires. NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate Sweet Vanilla, a delightful blend of sweet and smooth, making every sip both comforting and oh-so satisfying.

"Though Gen Z and millennial consumers' tastes are ever-evolving, having cold, convenient, customizable, and café-quality coffee remains in demand," said Felipe Acosta, NESCAFÉ Senior Brand Marketing Manager. "Following our successful NESCAFÉ Gold Espresso and Ice Roast launches, delivering on these needs is a top priority and NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate does exactly that. The brand's first-ever liquid espresso empowers consumer creativity and allows adventurous, modern coffee lovers to create café-style beverages in an instant – without any extra machinery and from the comfort of their home."

NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate comes in a 300 mL bottle (making approximately 20 cups of high-quality espresso when prepared as directed) and will be available at retailers nationwide starting in February for an MSRP of $9.49 (prices may vary by retailer).

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Starbucks Coffee at Home and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

