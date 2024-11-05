Nescafé Fusion enables food service providers to deliver personalized coffee experiences

VEVEY, Switzerland, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Professional, Nestlé's business-to-business and out-of-home expert, is expanding its Nescafé Fusion system, a range of coffee machines that offer a wide variety of personalized drink options, from hot or cold, to whole roasted beans or instant, to dairy or plant-based milks for white cups.

Nescafé Fusion, Nescafé Iced Americano Nescafé Fusion, Nescafé Iced Caramel Macchiato

Offices, hotels, convenience stores as well as education and healthcare institutions consider coffee essential for their customers and employees and look to offer a wider range of beverage choices. Due to the growing demand for cold coffee, especially among younger generations, having an iced beverage option is as important as having a hot one. Food service providers need to answer to this rising consumer demand by having both hot and cold options available at the same time, in a convenient, easy-to-use and personalized manner. But this can be challenging.

Delivering on that need, Nescafé Fusion provides espresso-based beverages, filter coffee and popular iced drinks, like lattes, cappuccinos, and mochas. Food service providers can choose from 14 different coffee machine models based on their business size, cup capacity, counter space and consumer needs. The Nescafé Fusion range has already been launched in 15 markets across Asia, Europe and Latin America and is now being rolled out to an additional 60 markets. The range was developed under the leadership of Nestlé's R&D teams in Orbe, Switzerland, combining system expertise and coffee know-how.

"As the demand for cold beverages increases, particularly among younger generations, our food service providers need to adapt and cater to this trend by offering a versatile menu of both hot and iced beverages," said Reinhold Jakobi, Global Head of Nestlé Professional. "Nescafé Fusion delivers customizable coffee experiences while reflecting our commitment to sustainability."

In addition to being easy to operate and providing different coffee menu options, the Nescafé Fusion machines use up to 30% recycled plastic[1] and can achieve energy savings of up to 60%[2] compared to previous Nescafé machines. The machines use hot water to pre-heat the brewing chamber on demand, replacing heating fans.

To help them decide which Nescafé Fusion machine best fits their business needs, food service providers can use the Lifecycle Assessment Tool to assess a machine's emissions, water usage, resource impact and more[3]. This tool provides region-specific data for Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia.

Telemetry is embedded into Nescafé Fusion machines for troubleshooting, machine settings and beverage calibrations. Nestlé Professional technical experts receive issue reports on a real-time basis, reducing the need for travel to check or maintain the systems.

As all aspects of sustainability are important, Nestlé Professional customers can trace the coffee from the region it was grown to where it was roasted and packed via the "Trace my Coffee" pilot program, launched in Spain and the Netherlands and soon to be launched in the UK and Portugal.

[1] The % is evaluated on total weight of plastic used.

[2] Compared to previous models, valid for bean to cup models

[3] The environmental footprint values given are indicative only. All results are based on a combination of data sources, including public data, Nestlé data, machine manufacturer data and Quantis data. This means that the life cycle assessment covers all specific Nestlé Professional results regarding coffee, cup and machine.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548532/Nescafe_Iced_Americano.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548533/Nescafe_Iced_Caramel_Macchiato.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548705/Nestle_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nestlé