Nesco Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO, "Nesco" or the "Company"), a leading provider of specialty rental equipment to the electric utility, telecom and rail infrastructure end markets, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $83.3 million, an increase of 7.8% from the fourth quarter of 2019, as increased equipment sales and growth in PTA more than offset the negative impact of COVID-19 related project delays.

For the full year 2020, the Company reported total revenue of $302.7 million, an increase of 14.7%, primarily due to higher equipment sales and the acquisition of Truck Utilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 9.2% from $35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $118.6 million, a decrease of 7.0% from $127.5 million in 2019. In both periods, the declines in adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to lower fleet utilization resulting from project delays associated with COVID-19, partially offset by increases in equipment sales and growth in PTA.

A net loss of $7.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $21.3 million for 2020, compared to a net loss of $27.1 million in 2019. The Company recognized a one-time income tax benefit in the third quarter of $23.7 million related to a reduction of the deferred income tax valuation allowance.

"Our positive momentum in the latter part of the third quarter and throughout the fourth quarter helped us achieve record quarterly revenue in both our ERS and PTA segments," said Lee Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of Nesco. "The recovery continues to build in 2021 as new project releases gained pace in the second half of January and carried into February. We believe a bright future lies ahead for Nesco, with strong, multi-year tailwinds in our end markets and countless new opportunities from our strategic combination with Custom Truck."

"During the fourth quarter, we continued to capitalize on improving demand across all of our end markets, maintaining disciplined cost control and capital investments, and driving free cash flow," said Josh Boone, Chief Financial Officer of Nesco. "We were successful on all these fronts in the fourth quarter, generating positive free cash flow for the third consecutive quarter and the full year, while improving our liquidity position, to nearly $94 million at year-end."

ACQUISITION OF CUSTOM TRUCK

As previously announced, on December 3, 2020, Nesco entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Custom Truck One Source, LP ("Custom Truck"). The combination will create a leading, one-stop shop for specialty rental equipment serving highly attractive and growing infrastructure end markets, including transmission and distribution ("T&D"), telecom, rail and other national infrastructure initiatives. Due to complementary business lines, customer bases and capabilities, the combined specialty equipment platform is expected to yield significant benefits from increased scale, broader product and service offerings and expanded geographic coverage with a combined fleet of 8,800 specialty equipment rental units and more than $1.3 billion original equipment cost.

The transaction has been approved by Nesco Holdings' shareholders and is on track to close in the first quarter of 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE BY SEGMENT

All metrics compared to fourth quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted

Equipment Rental and Sales Segment (78.4% of revenue)

Revenue increased 7.3% to $65.2 million , compared to $60.8 million

, compared to Equipment rental revenue decreased 5.5% to $47.2 million , compared to $50.0 million

, compared to Average equipment on rent decreased 2.3% to $502.9 million due to COVID-19 related project delays

due to COVID-19 related project delays

Fleet utilization declined 5.9% to 77.9%

Equipment sales revenue increased 66.2% to $18.0 million due to an increase in new and used equipment sales

Parts, Tools and Accessories Segment (21.6% of revenue)

Revenue increased 9.6% to $18.0 million , compared to $16.4 million

, compared to Parts rental revenue of $4.1 million was flat when compared to the same period in 2019 due to COVID-19 related project delays

was flat when compared to the same period in 2019 due to COVID-19 related project delays Parts sales and service revenue increased 12.8% to $13.9 million primarily due to the acquisition of Truck Utilities

FULL YEAR REVENUE BY SEGMENT

All metrics compared to 2019 unless otherwise noted

Equipment Rental and Sales Segment (78.1% of revenue)

Revenue increased 9.1% to $236.6 million , compared to $216.8 million

, compared to Equipment rental revenue decreased 1.5% to $179.9 million , compared to $182.7 million

, compared to Average equipment on rent increased 0.6% to $482.0 million ; the Company invested to grow the fleet in 2019 and in the first half of 2020, which resulted in increased equipment on rent year-over-year despite mid-year headwinds resulting from COVID-19 related project delays

; the Company invested to grow the fleet in 2019 and in the first half of 2020, which resulted in increased equipment on rent year-over-year despite mid-year headwinds resulting from COVID-19 related project delays

Fleet utilization declined 10.1% to 74.6%

Equipment sales revenue increased 66.2% to $56.6 million due to an increase in new and used equipment sales and a concerted effort to market and sell aging units

Parts, Tools and Accessories Segment (21.9% of revenue)

Revenue increased 40.1% to $66.2 million , compared to $47.2 million

, compared to Parts rental revenue increased 1.8% to $15.6 million when compared to same period in 2019, mainly due to an expansion of PTA locations in 2019 to create a national footprint, which offset the negative impact of COVID-19 related projected delays

when compared to same period in 2019, mainly due to an expansion of PTA locations in 2019 to create a national footprint, which offset the negative impact of COVID-19 related projected delays Parts sales and service revenue increased 58.4% to $50.6 million , primarily due to the acquisition of Truck Utilities

LIQUIDITY AND CASH FLOW

The Company had cash of $3.4 million and availability of $90.2 million under its asset-based credit facility, for total liquidity of $93.6 million as of December 31, 2020, a $24.6 million sequential quarterly improvement. Net debt outstanding, including capital leases, was $735.5 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $29.3 million compared to the end of the third quarter.

For the full year 2020, Nesco reported positive cash flow from operating activities of $42.8 million, an increase of $24.0 million compared to 2019. Net cash outflow from investing activities of $29.3 million in 2020 improved from $129.7 million when compared to 2019 as Nesco curtailed capital expenditures and increased sales of rental equipment. Free cash flow increased to $13.3 million in 2020 from negative free cash flow of $62.5 million in 2019.

Total net capital expenditures in 2020 were $29.5 million. Gross capital expenditures, which include purchases of rental fleet and property and equipment, were $68.4 million. The Company received $38.9 million from the sale of rental equipment and parts, as well as insurance proceeds from damaged equipment.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

With the upcoming transaction, the Company will not be hosting a conference call at this time. The Company will be scheduling a conference call at a later date to discuss its financial results, provide a market update, as well as to provide an update related to the acquisition of Custom Truck.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including financial measures that do not conform with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to analyze its performance and financial condition. These include adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, fleet utilization, original equipment cost (OEC) on rent and net capital expenditures, among other metrics. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the specialty rentals industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide greater insights about its revenue and cost performance, in addition to standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or to be superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

ABOUT NESCO

Nesco is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. Nesco offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 4,500 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit investors.nescospecialty.com.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in $000s except per share data) 2020

2019



2020

2019 Revenue















Rental revenue $ 51,387



$ 54,125





$ 195,490



$ 197,996

Sales of rental equipment 11,948



8,600





31,533



23,767

Sales of new equipment 6,056



2,232





25,099



10,308

Parts sales and services 13,864



12,289





50,617



31,964

Total revenues 83,255



77,246





302,739



264,035

Cost of revenue















Cost of rental revenue 17,837



13,313





59,030



50,829

Depreciation of rental equipment 19,257



19,270





78,532



70,568

Cost of rental equipment sales 9,161



7,649





25,615



20,302

Cost of new equipment sales 4,951



1,902





21,792



8,520

Cost of parts sales and services 8,311



10,131





39,150



25,052

Major repair disposals 671



694





2,177



2,216

Total cost of revenue 60,188



52,959





226,296



177,487

Gross profit 23,067



24,287





76,443



86,548

Operating expenses















Selling, general, and administrative 12,195



9,960





43,464



34,667

Licensing and titling 702



690





2,945



2,617

Amortization and non-rental depreciation 940



858





3,248



3,122

Transaction expenses 5,554



247





6,627



7,641

Asset impairment —



—





—



657

Other operating expenses 702



613





2,911



1,826

Total operating expenses 20,093



12,368





59,195



50,530

Operating income 2,974



11,919





17,248



36,018

Other expense















Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—





—



4,005

Interest expense, net 15,384



16,985





63,200



63,361

Other expense, net (846)



(855)





5,399



1,690

Total other expense 14,538



16,130





68,599



69,056

Loss before income taxes (11,564)



(4,211)





(51,351)



(33,038)

Income tax expense (benefit) (4,233)



(7,316)





(30,074)



(5,986)

Net Income (Loss) $ (7,331)



$ 3,105





$ (21,277)



$ (27,052)

Income (Loss) Per Share:















Basic and diluted $ (0.15)



$ 0.06





$ (0.43)



$ (0.82)



Nesco Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in $000s, except share data) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current Assets





Cash $ 3,412



$ 6,302

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,372 and $4,654, respectively 60,933



71,323

Inventory 31,367



33,001

Prepaid expenses and other 7,530



5,217

Total current assets 103,242



115,843

Property and equipment, net 6,269



6,561

Rental equipment, net 335,812



383,420

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 305,631



308,747

Deferred income taxes 16,952



—

Notes receivable 498



713

Total assets $ 768,404



$ 815,284

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 31,829



$ 41,172

Accrued expenses 31,991



27,590

Deferred rent income 975



2,270

Current maturities of long-term debt 1,280



1,280

Current portion of capital lease obligations 5,276



5,451

Total current liabilities 71,351



77,763

Long term debt, net 715,858



713,023

Capital leases 5,250



22,631

Deferred income taxes —



12,288

Interest rate collar 7,012



1,709

Total long-term liabilities 728,120



749,651









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Deficit





Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 49,156,753 and 49,033,903 issued and outstanding, at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 5



5

Additional paid-in capital 434,917



432,577

Accumulated deficit (465,989)



(444,712)

Total stockholders' deficit (31,067)



(12,130)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 768,404



$ 815,284



Nesco Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in $000s) 2020

2019 Operating activities





Net loss $ (21,277)



$ (27,052)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flow from operating activities:





Depreciation 79,559



71,548

Amortization - intangibles 3,153



3,008

Amortization - financing costs 3,290



2,913

Provision for losses on accounts receivable 3,765



3,292

Share-based payments 2,357



1,014

Gain on sale of equipment - rental fleet (7,215)



(5,542)

Gain on insurance proceeds - damaged equipment (781)



(538)

Major repair disposals 2,177



2,216

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



4,005

Asset impairment —



657

Change in fair value of derivative 5,303



1,709

Deferred tax (benefit) expense (28,810)



(6,861)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 7,061



(17,073)

Inventory (9,642)



(22,683)

Prepaid expenses and other (2,313)



(2,578)

Accounts payable 3,113



7,547

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,384



6,560

Unearned income (1,295)



(3,350)

Net cash flow from operating activities 42,829



18,792









Investing activities





Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash required —



(48,425)

Purchase of equipment - rental fleet (67,546)



(106,641)

Proceeds from sale of equipment and parts 34,923



26,794

Insurance proceeds from damaged equipment 4,010



1,658

Purchase of property and equipment (874)



(3,065)

Other 173



—

Net cash flow from investing activities (29,314)



(129,679)









Financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —



475,000

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 86,178



313,000

Repayments under revolving credit facilities (85,208)



(272,000)

Repayments of short-term debt (1,146)



(527,531)

Capital lease payments (15,950)



(5,201)

Proceeds from merger and recapitalization —



147,269

Finance fees paid (279)



(15,488)

Net cash flow from financing activities (16,405)



115,049

Net change in cash (2,890)



4,162

Cash at Beginning of Period 6,302



2,140

Cash at End of Period $ 3,412



$ 6,302



















Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in $000s) 2020

2019 Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for interest $ 60,340



$ 53,595

Cash paid for income taxes 646



455

Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:





Transfer of inventory to rental equipment 10,851



5,804

Rental equipment and property and equipment purchases in accounts payable 9,122



21,643

Rental equipment sales in accounts receivable 5,120



4,684

Extinguishment of capital lease obligations 1,608



—

Customer note receivable —



972

Settlement of note payable with common stock —



25,000



Nesco Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in $000s) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net loss $ (7,331)



$ 3,105



$ (21,277)



$ (27,052)

Interest expense 15,384



16,985



63,200



63,361

Income tax expense (benefit) (4,233)



(7,316)



(30,074)



(5,986)

Depreciation expense 19,479



19,444



79,559



71,548

Amortization expense 920



836



3,153



3,008

EBITDA 24,219



33,054



94,561



104,879

Adjustments:













Non-cash purchase accounting impact (1) 1,025



940



2,510



1,802

Transaction and process improvement costs (2) 6,562



1,190



11,660



15,866

Major repairs (3) 671



694



2,177



2,216

Share-based payments (4) 688



551



2,357



1,014

Change in fair value of derivative (5) (846)



(843)



5,303



1,709

Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,319



$ 35,586



$ 118,568



$ 127,486



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for (1) non-cash purchase accounting impact, (2) transaction and process improvement costs, including the effect of the cessation of operations in Mexico, (3) major repairs, (4) share-based payments, (5) other non-recurring items, if any, and (6) the change in fair value of derivative instruments. This non-GAAP measure is subject to certain limitations.

(1) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting, net of accumulated depreciation, on the cost of equipment sold. The equipment acquired received a purchase step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the equipment cost pursuant to our credit agreement. (2) 2020: Represents transaction costs related to the pending acquisition of Custom Truck, as well as, our acquisition of Truck Utilities; 2019: Represents transaction expenses related to merger activities associated with the transaction with Capitol that was consummated on July 31, 2019. These expenses are comprised of professional consultancy, legal, tax and accounting fees. Also included are costs of startup activities (which include training, travel, and process setup costs) associated with the rollout of new PTA locations that occurred throughout the prior year into the first half of the current year. Finally, the expenses associated with the closure of its Mexican operations, which closure activities commenced in the third quarter of 2019, are also included for the periods presented. Pursuant to our credit agreement, the cost of undertakings to effect such cost savings, operating expense reductions and other synergies, as well as any expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, are amounts to be included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. (3) Represents the undepreciated cost of replaced vehicle chassis and components from heavy maintenance, repair and overhaul activities associated with our fleet, which is an adjustment pursuant to our credit agreement. (4) Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with the issuance of stock options and restricted stock units. (5) Represents the charge to earnings for our interest rate collar (which is an undesignated hedge).

Fleet Metrics (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in $000s)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Average OEC on rent

$ 502,949



$ 514,552



$ 482,016



$ 478,967

Fleet utilization

77.9 %

83.8 %

74.6 %

84.7 % OEC on rent yield

35.7 %

37.0 %

36.0 %

36.9 %

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL METRICS

Average OEC on rent. OEC on rent is the original equipment cost of units rented to customers at a given point in time. Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period.

Fleet utilization. Fleet utilization is defined as the total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC.

OEC on rent yield. OEC on rent yield ("ORY") is a measure of return realized by our on rental fleet during a 12-month period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on Rent for the same period. For period less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis.

Segment Performance (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019 (in $000s) ERS PTA Total

ERS PTA Total Rental revenue $ 47,240

$ 4,147

$ 51,387



$ 49,985

$ 4,140

$ 54,125

Sales of rental equipment 11,948

—

11,948



8,600

—

8,600

Sales of new equipment 6,056

—

6,056



2,232

—

2,232

Parts sales and services —

13,864

13,864



—

12,289

12,289

Total revenue 65,244

18,011

83,255



60,817

16,429

77,246

Cost of revenue 31,336

9,595

40,931



21,279

12,410

33,689

Depreciation of rental equipment 18,311

946

19,257



18,030

1,240

19,270

Gross Profit $ 15,597

$ 7,470

$ 23,067



$ 21,508

$ 2,779

$ 24,287





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019 (in $000s) ERS PTA Total

ERS PTA Total Rental revenue $ 179,933

$ 15,557

$ 195,490



$ 182,720

$ 15,276

$ 197,996

Sales of rental equipment 31,533

—

31,533



23,767

—

23,767

Sales of new equipment 25,099

—

25,099



10,308

—

10,308

Parts sales and services —

50,617

50,617



—

31,964

31,964

Total revenue 236,565

66,174

302,739



216,795

47,240

264,035

Cost of revenue 103,547

44,217

147,764



76,573

30,346

106,919

Depreciation of rental equipment 74,376

4,156

78,532



66,228

4,340

70,568

Gross Profit $ 58,642

$ 17,801

$ 76,443



$ 73,994

$ 12,554

$ 86,548



Net Capital Expenditures (unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in $000s) 2020

2019 Purchase of equipment - rental fleet $ 67,546



$ 106,641

Purchase of other property and equipment 874



3,065

Total Capital Expenditures 68,420



109,706

Less:





Proceeds from sale of equipment and parts (34,923)



(26,794)

Insurance proceeds from damaged equipment (4,010)



(1,658)

Net Capital Expenditures $ 29,487



$ 81,254



Free Cash Flow (unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in $000s) 2020

2019 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 42,829



$ 18,792

Net capital expenditures (29,487)



(81,254)

Free cash flow $ 13,342



$ (62,462)











