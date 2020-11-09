Nesco Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO, "Nesco" or the "Company"), a leading provider of specialty rental equipment to the electric utility, telecom and rail infrastructure end-markets, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Total revenue in the third quarter was $69.3 million, an increase of $6.8 million, or 10.9%, from the third quarter of 2019 as increased equipment sales and the acquisition of Truck Utilities more than offset the negative impact of COVID-19 related project delays that continued into July and August.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.0 million, a decrease of 8.6% from $30.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower fleet utilization resulting from project delays associated with COVID-19, which was partially offset by increases in equipment sales and the acquisition of Truck Utilities as well as cost-cutting measures in the second and third quarters.

The Company reported net income of $15.2 million, compared to a net loss of $18.0 million for the same period in 2019. The Company recognized a one-time income tax benefit of $23.7 million related to a reduction of deferred income tax valuation allowance.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"In the third quarter we saw sequentially improving demand and the beginning of a return to normal seasonality trends as new projects ramped up," said Lee Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of Nesco. "The pandemic continued to impact our business through July and early August, but we saw substantial improvement in late August that continued into September and October. While our average original equipment cost on rent for the third quarter was down 4.1% year-over-year to $464 million, we exited the third quarter with $489 million of original equipment cost on rent, an increase of more than 10% from the start of the quarter, with momentum continuing into the fourth quarter. We have good visibility into planned project starts and are excited about the recovery that is now under way."

"We maintained a disciplined approach to costs and capital investments in the third quarter, which helped drive positive free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter and enabled us to reduce debt and maintain strong liquidity," said Josh Boone, Chief Financial Officer of Nesco. "Additionally, we continue to optimize our working capital balances and dispose of underperforming assets, putting the organization in a solid financial position. For the remainder of the year and beyond, we are focused on executing on our disciplined capital allocation strategy of investing in our fleet to maximize asset level returns, balanced with free cash flow generation and debt reduction. We are confident in our ability to maximize shareholder value and are committed to a long-term leverage target of 3.0x to 3.5x."

THIRD QUARTER REVENUE BY SEGMENT

All metrics compared to Third Quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted

Equipment Rental and Sales Segment (78.2% of revenue)

Revenue increased 5.0% to $54.2 million , compared to $51.6 million

, compared to Equipment rental revenue decreased 9.2% to $42.6 million , compared to $46.9 million

, compared to Average equipment on rent decreased 4.1% to $464.3 million ; the Company invested to grow the fleet in 2019 and in the first half of 2020, but lower utilization resulting from COVID-19 related project delays resulted in reduced equipment on rent year over year

; the Company invested to grow the fleet in 2019 and in the first half of 2020, but lower utilization resulting from COVID-19 related project delays resulted in reduced equipment on rent year over year

Fleet utilization declined 7.0% to 72.1% due to project delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic



Rental rate per day declined 0.7% to $137.16

Equipment sales revenue increased 146.9% to $11.6 million , partially due to an increase in new equipment sales

Parts, Tools and Accessories Segment (21.8% of revenue)

Revenue increased 39.2% to $15.1 million , compared to $10.8 million

, compared to Parts rental revenue increased 10.3% to $3.5 million , mainly due to an expansion of PTA locations in 2019 to create a national footprint

, mainly due to an expansion of PTA locations in 2019 to create a national footprint Parts sales revenue increased 51.2% to $11.6 million , primarily due to the acquisition of Truck Utilities

COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

Nesco continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter. The Company began to see a normal seasonal uptick starting in late August, which accelerated through September and into October. Original equipment cost (OEC) on rent improved significantly from the beginning to end of the quarter. While OEC on rent is not yet at the same levels as a year ago, Nesco is working to capitalize on the anticipated continuation of the recovery and growth in our end markets to drive this key metric.

The Company has been able to keep all business and service locations operational throughout the pandemic with little to no disruption. Our customers have also become more adept at working safely during the pandemic, resulting in the commencement of some previously delayed projects.

LIQUIDITY AND CASH FLOW

The Company had cash of $1.6 million and availability of $67.4 million under its asset-based credit facility for total liquidity of $69.1 million as of September 30, 2020. Net debt outstanding, including capital leases, was $764.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The Company has no near-term debt maturities, as its $385.0 million credit facility and $475.0 million senior secured notes both mature in 2024.

Nesco reported negative cash flow from operating activities of $4.8 million, an increase of $0.3 million compared to third quarter of 2019. Net cash inflow from investing activities of $5.4 million improved from a $26.5 million cash outflow for the same period of 2019 as Nesco curtailed capital expenditures and increased sales of rental equipment. Free cash flow increased to $0.5 million from negative free cash flow of $29.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Average fleet count increased 7.6% to 4,542 units, compared to 4,221 units a year ago. Total net capital expenditures were negative $5.3 million, resulting in a net cash inflow. Gross capital expenditures, which include purchases of rental fleet and property and equipment, were $3.4 million. The Company received $8.7 million from sale of rental equipment and parts as well as insurance proceeds from damaged equipment. Nesco has invested $30.0 million in net capital expenditures to date in 2020.

2020 OUTLOOK

The Company has withdrawn its previous full year 2020 guidance as a result of the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. While a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be under way and there is more visibility into future projects and demand, the Company plans to reinstate earnings guidance at a future date as it continues to assess the continuously changing economic and market conditions.

The Company is updating its outlook for net capital expenditures to be between $30 to $35 million for the full year 2020(1).

"As we look to the remainder of the year, we are well positioned to capitalize on new project starts and improving market demand. Momentum is building in our core markets and long-term tailwinds should continue to be a catalyst for our financial results in 2021 and beyond. Our focus on navigating through the pandemic and short-term execution continues in the fourth quarter. We remain focused on long-term strategic growth, generating free cash flow, reducing leverage and driving shareholder value," Jacobson said.

(1) Net capital expenditures are a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the historical non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including financial measures that do not conform with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to analyze its performance and financial condition. These include adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, fleet utilization, original equipment cost (OEC) on rent, net capital expenditures, among other metrics. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the specialty rentals industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide greater insights about its revenue and cost performance, in addition to standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or to be superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in $000s, except share and per share data) 2020

2019



2020

2019 Revenue















Rental revenue $ 46,125



$ 50,103





$ 144,103



$ 143,871

Sales of rental equipment 5,510



3,436





19,585



15,167

Sales of new equipment 6,048



1,246





19,043



8,076

Parts sales and services 11,577



7,657





36,753



19,675

Total Revenue 69,260



62,442





219,484



186,789

Cost of Revenue















Cost of rental revenue 13,096



13,545





41,193



37,445

Depreciation of rental equipment 19,467



17,694





59,275



51,369

Cost of rental equipment sales 5,190



2,847





16,454



12,653

Cost of new equipment sales 5,410



1,116





16,841



6,618

Cost of parts sales and services 10,255



5,600





30,839



14,921

Major repair disposals 211



376





1,506



1,522

Total cost of revenue 53,629



41,178





166,108



124,528

Gross Profit 15,631



21,264





53,376



62,261

Operating Expenses















Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,633



9,824





31,269



24,708

Licensing and titling expenses 686



690





2,243



1,926

Amortization and non-rental depreciation 792



745





2,308



2,264

Transaction expenses 110



3,325





1,073



7,394

Asset impairment —



657





—



657

Other operating expenses 451



434





2,209



1,213

Total Operating Expenses 10,672



15,675





39,102



38,162

Operating Income 4,959



5,589





14,274



24,099

Other Expense















Loss on extinguishment of debt —



4,005





—



4,005

Interest expense, net 15,853



16,533





47,816



46,376

Other (income) expense, net (559)



2,567





6,245



2,545

Total other expense 15,294



23,105





54,061



52,926

Loss Before Income Taxes (10,335)



(17,516)





(39,787)



(28,827)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (25,508)



494





(25,841)



1,330

Net Income (Loss) $ 15,173



$ (18,010)





$ (13,946)



$ (30,157)



















Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.31



$ (0.45)





$ (0.28)



$ (1.09)





















Nesco Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in $000s, except share data) September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current Assets





Cash $ 1,640



$ 6,302

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,821 and $4,654 respectively 56,471



71,323

Inventory 30,623



33,001

Prepaid expenses and other 6,170



5,217

Total current assets 94,904



115,843

Property and equipment, net 6,373



6,561

Rental equipment, net 348,932



383,420

Goodwill and other intangibles, net 305,977



308,747

Deferred income taxes 12,708



—

Notes receivable 562



713

Total Assets $ 769,456



$ 815,284

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 14,826



$ 41,172

Accrued expenses 15,806



27,590

Deferred rent income 1,000



2,270

Current maturities of long-term debt 1,280



1,280

Current portion of capital lease obligations 7,975



5,451

Total current liabilities 40,887



77,763

Long-term debt, net 733,270



713,023

Capital leases 11,848



22,631

Deferred income taxes —



12,288

Interest rate collar 7,858



1,709

Total long-term liabilities 752,976



749,651









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Deficit













Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 49,033,903 shares issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 5



5

Additional paid-in capital 434,246



432,577

Accumulated deficit (458,658)



(444,712)

Total stockholders' deficit (24,407)



(12,130)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 769,456



$ 815,284



Nesco Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in $000s) 2020

2019 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (13,946)



$ (30,157)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flow from operating activities:





Depreciation 60,080



52,104

Amortization - intangibles 2,233



2,172

Amortization - financing costs 2,188



2,099

Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,813



3,472

Share-based payments 1,669



463

Gain on sale of rental equipment and parts (4,231)



(3,930)

Gain on insurance proceeds - damaged equipment (714)



(570)

Major repair disposal 1,506



1,522

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



4,005

Change in fair value of derivative 6,149



2,552

Asset impairment —



657

Deferred tax (benefit) expense (24,417)



816

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 9,258



(13,728)

Inventory (3,797)



(13,742)

Prepaid expenses and other (953)



(2,211)

Accounts payable (8,920)



4,792

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (11,782)



(4,770)

Unearned income (1,270)



(4,832)

Net cash flow from operating activities 14,866



714

Investing Activities





Purchase of equipment - rental fleet (59,197)



(77,752)

Proceeds from sale of rental equipment and parts 26,108



22,608

Insurance proceeds from damaged equipment 3,747



1,721

Purchase of other property and equipment (678)



(7,166)

Other 151



(1,671)

Net cash flow from investing activities (29,869)



(62,260)

Financing Activities





Proceeds from debt —



475,000

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 74,042



243,000

Repayments under revolving credit facilities (55,019)



(259,000)

Repayments of notes payable (964)



(527,348)

Capital lease payments (7,718)



(3,830)

Proceeds from merger and recapitalization —



147,268

Finance fees paid —



(15,483)

Net cash flow from financing activities 10,341



59,607

Net Change in Cash (4,662)



(1,939)

Cash at Beginning of Period 6,302



2,140

Cash at End of Period $ 1,640



$ 201









Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for interest $ 56,815



$ 47,861

Cash paid for income taxes 156



444

Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities





Transfer of inventory to leased equipment 6,175



3,767

Rental equipment and property and equipment purchases in accounts payable 4,217



21,227

Rental equipment sales in accounts receivable 902



169

Settlement of note payable with common stock —



25,000

Insurance recoveries accrued in accounts receivable —



189



Nesco Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in $000s) 2020

2019

2020

2019















Net income (loss) $ 15,173



$ (18,010)



$ (13,946)



$ (30,157)

Interest expense 15,853



16,533



47,816



46,376

Income tax expense (benefit) (25,508)



494



(25,841)



1,330

Depreciation expense 19,711



17,928



60,080



52,104

Amortization expense 771



724



2,233



2,172

EBITDA 26,000



17,669



70,342



71,825

Adjustments:













Non-cash purchase accounting impact (1) 390



126



1,485



862

Transaction and process improvement costs (2) 1,380



9,648



5,098



14,676

Major repairs (3) 211



376



1,506



1,522

Share-based payments (4) 657



283



1,669



463

Change in fair value of derivative (5) (618)



2,552



6,149



2,552

Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,020



$ 30,654



$ 86,249



$ 91,900



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and further adjusted for (1) non-cash purchase accounting impact, (2) transaction and process improvement costs, including the effect of the cessation of operations in Mexico, (3) major repairs, (4) share-based payments, (5) other non-recurring items, if any, and (6) the change in fair value of derivative instruments. This non-GAAP measure is subject to certain limitations.

(1) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting, net of accumulated depreciation, on the cost of equipment sold. The equipment acquired received a purchase step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the equipment cost pursuant to our credit agreement.

(2) 2020: Represents transaction costs related to our acquisition of Truck Utilities (which include post-acquisition integration expenses incurred during the current quarterly and nine month period); 2019: Represents transaction expenses related to merger activities associated with the transaction with Capitol that was consummated on July 31, 2019. These expenses are comprised of professional consultancy, legal, tax and accounting fees. Also included are costs of startup activities (which include training, travel, and process setup costs) associated with the rollout of new PTA locations that occurred throughout the prior year into the first half of the current year. Finally, the expenses associated with the Company's closure of its Mexican operations, which closure activities commenced in the third quarter of 2019, are also included for the periods presented. Pursuant to our credit agreement, the cost of undertakings to effect such cost savings, operating expense reductions and other synergies, as well as any expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, are amounts to be included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

(3) Represents the undepreciated cost of replaced vehicle chassis and components from heavy maintenance, repair and overhaul activities associated with our fleet, which is an adjustment pursuant to our credit agreement.

(4) Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with the issuance of stock options and restricted stock units.

(5) Represents the charge to earnings for our interest rate collar (which is an undesignated hedge) in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Fleet Metrics (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (in $000s, except fleet count and rate per day)













Average equipment on rent $ 464,302



$ 484,305



$ 475,038



$ 467,178

Average fleet count 4,542



4,221



4,595



4,075

Average fleet utilization 72.1 %

79.1 %

73.1 %

80.4 % Average rental rate per day $ 137.16



$ 138.11



$ 137.23



$ 137.42



OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL METRICS

Average equipment on rent is the average original equipment cost of units on rent during the period. The measure provides a value dimension to the fleet utilization statistics.

Average fleet count is the average number of units in the fleet during the period.

Average fleet utilization for the period is calculated as the total number of invoiced days divided by the total number of available equipment days.

Average rental rate per day for the period is calculated as total rental revenue excluding freight and damaged billings divided by the total rental days, which represents the number of billable days in the period aggregated across all units in the fleet.

These metrics have been adjusted to exclude Mexico, for which the Company commenced exit activities in the third quarter of 2019.

Segment Performance (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

ERS PTA Total

ERS PTA Total (in $000s)













Rental revenue $ 42,615

$ 3,510

$ 46,125



$ 46,922

$ 3,181

$ 50,103

Sales of rental equipment 5,510

—

5,510



3,436

—

3,436

Sales of new equipment 6,048

—

6,048



1,246

—

1,246

Parts sales and services —

11,577

11,577



—

7,657

7,657

Total revenues 54,173

15,087

69,260



51,604

10,838

62,442



Cost of revenue 23,342

10,820

34,162



17,091

6,393

23,484

Depreciation of rental equipment 18,530

937

19,467



16,636

1,058

17,694

Gross Profit $ 12,301

$ 3,330

$ 15,631



$ 17,877

$ 3,387

$ 21,264









Nine Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

ERS PTA Total

ERS PTA Total (in $000s)













Rental revenue $ 132,693

$ 11,410

$ 144,103



$ 134,684

$ 9,187

$ 143,871

Sales of rental equipment 19,585

—

19,585



15,167

—

15,167

Sales of new equipment 19,043

—

19,043



8,076

—

8,076

Parts sales and services —

36,753

36,753



—

19,675

19,675

Total revenues 171,321

48,163

219,484



157,927

28,862

186,789



Cost of revenue 72,211

34,622

106,833



55,306

17,853

73,159

Depreciation of rental equipment 56,065

3,210

59,275



48,186

3,183

51,369

Gross Profit $ 43,045

$ 10,331

$ 53,376



$ 54,435

$ 7,826

$ 62,261



Net Capital Expenditures (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in $000s) 2020

2019 Purchase of equipment - rental fleet $ 59,197



$ 77,752

Purchase of other property and equipment 678



7,166

Total Capital Expenditures 59,875



84,918

Less: Proceeds from sale of rental equipment and parts (26,108)



(22,608)

Less: Insurance proceeds from damaged equipment (3,747)



(1,721)

Net Capital Expenditures $ 30,020



$ 60,589







Free Cash Flow (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in $000s) 2020

2019 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 14,866



$ 714

Less: Net capital expenditures (30,020)



(60,589)

Free Cash Flow $ (15,154)



$ (59,875)











SOURCE Nesco Holdings, Inc.