Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP's Boston and New York Offices Earn Rankings in the Chambers USA 2026 Guide

BOSTON and NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP is proud to share that Chambers and Partners recognized both of the Firm's offices in the 2026 Chambers USA Guide. In this year's edition, Chambers ranked the Boston, Massachusetts office in Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs (Band 2), and the New York, New York office in Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs (Band 3).

Nesenoff & Miltenberg, Chambers USA 2026

"Our recognition in the 2026 Chambers USA Guide reflects the rigorous and tenacious effort of our team, who fight each and every day for our clients that have suffered discrimination in the workplace. It is that passion that drives us towards excellence, and to be rewarded for it is a true honor," said Andrew T. Miltenberg, Managing Partner.

Chambers and Partners' thorough ranking process is based upon law firm submissions and feedback received from thousands of interviews conducted by Chambers researchers of both lawyers and clients.

The Chambers USA ranking emphasizes Nesenoff & Miltenberg LLP's place as a key player among the nation's top law firms, particularly through its unique approach in pioneering a hybrid practice at the intersection of employment discrimination and civil rights in the educational setting.

About Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP

Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP serves clients nationwide from offices across the country from its offices in New York, New York and Boston, Massachusetts. The firm is widely recognized for its work in Labor & Employment, Title IX and campus disciplinary matters, academic misconduct matters, defamation, commercial litigation, and institutional investigations. Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP combines trial-tested advocacy with practical, business-focused counseling. For more information about the ranking and practice, please visit: www.nmllplaw.com.

Media Contact: Marybeth Sydor, [email protected]

SOURCE Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP