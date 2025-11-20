Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP Recognized by Chambers and Partners in the New York 2026 Spotlight Guide for Labor & Employment Law

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP is honored to be selected for inclusion in the Chambers USA Spotlight Guide: New York 2026 for Labor & Employment Law by Chambers and Partners. This honor emphasizes Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP's outstanding reputation and professional achievements.

This prestigious acknowledgement further highlights Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP's proven track record of delivering cutting edge counsel and achieving successful outcomes for employees, executives, and professionals in complex workplace matters—including investigations, litigation, counseling, and risk management across the state and nationwide.

"Our recognition as a Chambers Spotlight Firm in Labor & Employment law reflects the depth of experience, resolve, and tenacity of our attorneys who provide top-tier legal representation to employees who have faced discrimination in the workplace," said Andrew T. Miltenberg, Managing Partner.

Chambers and Partners—one of the world's most respected independent legal research organizations—identifies and ranks leading law firms and lawyers across more than 200 jurisdictions. The Spotlight designation is conferred upon premier small to medium sized firms that demonstrate unique strengths, noteworthy achievements, and exceptional client service.

The Chambers Spotlight ranking emphasizes Nesenoff & Miltenberg LLP's place as a key player in the New York legal landscape, particularly through its unique approach in pioneering a hybrid practice at the intersection of employment discrimination and civil rights in the educational setting.

About Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP

Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP serves clients nationwide from offices across the country from its offices in New York, New York and Boston, Massachusetts. The firm is widely recognized for its work in Labor & Employment, Title IX and campus disciplinary matters, academic misconduct matters, defamation, commercial litigation, and institutional investigations. Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP combines trial-tested advocacy with practical, business-focused counseling. For more information about the ranking and practice, please visit: www.nmllplaw.com.

