Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP Attorneys Selected for 2025 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Firm Recognized for Excellence in Civil Rights, Real Estate, and Plaintiff Litigation in New York Metro Area

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP is proud to announce that several of its attorneys have been recognized on the 2025 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists for the New York Metro area. This prestigious distinction is awarded to less than five percent of attorneys in the state and reflects a rigorous selection process that evaluates professional achievements, peer recognition, and industry standing.

Andrew T. Miltenberg was selected for the Super Lawyers list in Civil Rights, marking the 19th year he has earned this honor. Ira S. Nesenoff was recognized in Real Estate for the fifth year. Additionally, the following attorneys were named to the Rising Stars list: Adrienne Levy (Civil Litigation: Plaintiff, fifth year), Helen J. Setton (Civil Rights, ninth year), and Gabrielle M. Vinci (Employment Litigation: Plaintiff, fifth year).

Founded in 1992, Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP is a firm of battle-tested practitioners known for taking cases to trial and delivering tenacious representation for clients. By combining decades of experience with a client-focused approach, the firm provides strategic, hands-on advocacy in high-profile and complex matters.

"These recognitions are not just individual honors, they reflect the collective expertise and hard work of our entire team," said Partner Andrew T. Miltenberg. "At Nesenoff & Miltenberg, we take pride in leveraging our deep legal experience to protect our clients' rights, and being acknowledged among New York's top attorneys reinforces our commitment to excellence."

These recognitions help position Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP as a trusted and award-winning advocate for clients across New York. For more information about the firm or to discuss a legal matter, visit www.nmllplaw.com or call 212-736-4500.

About Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP

Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP serves clients nationwide from offices across the country, including its flagship office in New York, NY. The firm is widely recognized for its work in labor and employment, Title IX and campus disciplinary matters, academic misconduct matters, defamation, commercial litigation, and institutional investigations. Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP combines trial-tested advocacy with practical, business-focused counseling. For more information about the ranking and practice, please visit: www.nmllplaw.com.

Media Contact:

Marybeth Sydor

[email protected]

SOURCE Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP