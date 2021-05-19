Nespresso introduces New Tropical Iced Coffee Flavors For A Refreshingly Simple Twist On Summer Coffee

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, coffee lovers have a refreshingly simple way to chill out with friends and family over Nespresso's range of Barista Creations for Ice, coffees that have been expertly crafted for preparation over ice. The Barista Creations for Ice line up is growing this summer with the addition of a new iced coffee, Limited Edition Tropical Coconut over Ice, which will be available for both Original and Vertuo machines.

Discover Barista Creations for Ice

Cool off with Vertuo

Nespresso's brand-new Limited Edition Tropical Coconut over Ice is for those looking to bring a tropical twist to their iced coffee. The refreshing coconut flavor balances beautifully with the roasted, caramelly notes of the coffee blend's Latin American and African Arabicas.

Nespresso is also relaunching its popular summer blends, Barista Creations Ice Leggero and Ice Forte, which are now part of the permanent coffee collection and will be available year-round.

Barista Creations Ice Leggero was created for those who prefer delicate fruity and cereal notes. Poured over ice, this lightly roasted coffee delivers a cool, delicate sensation to the palate. For those who love a more impactful and aromatic experience, Barista Creations Ice Forte is dark roasted and ground specifically for a delicious intense taste when served over ice.

Keep cool with Original

For Original coffee lovers who are looking to transport their taste buds, Nespresso has also launched Limited Edition Tropical Coconut over Ice for the Original machine system. Similar to its Vertuo counterpart, the coconut flavor balances beautifully with the roasted, caramelly notes of the Latin American Arabica base espresso.

As temperatures soar, Nespresso has also brought back its beloved Original iced coffee blends, Barista Creations Freddo Delicato and Freddo Intenso, with the same great taste and all new sleeve design for summer 2021. These are now part of the permanent coffee collection and will be available year-round.

Barista Creations Freddo Delicato is roasted lightly and ground specifically to deliver delicate, bright and fruity notes from the Kenyan Arabica beans when poured over ice. Barista Creations Freddo Intenso has been crafted for those who are looking for a deeper roasted taste, as South American Arabica beans meet Indonesian Arabica to offer an intense and exciting coffee over ice to enjoy all summer long.

Signature Iced Coffee Recipes and Accessories

For those who want to explore adding flavors to their iced coffees, Nespresso is now offering three new MONIN syrups. The MONIN syrups are available for a limited time in a set of three flavors: Vanilla, Tiki and Saffron. Coffee lovers who want to test their inner barista can try one of the below signature recipes, which are perfect for a delicious, iced coffee moment this summer.

Freddo Intenso Tiki Sparkle for Original will transport coffee lovers to the tropics in style with an iced drink exploding with flavor and spice.

Follow this simple recipe to enjoy:

Place 1 ice cube (1 oz) into a shaker. Brew 1 capsule of Barista Creations Freddo Intenso espresso over the ice. Stir and then seal before shaking vigorously Place 4 ice cubes into your glass. Add 2 tsp of MONIN Tiki Syrup and squeeze in the juice of 1 fresh lime slice. Slap 4-5 basil leaves in your hand and add them to the glass. Pour in 3 oz of ginger beer soda or lemon soda Pour in the iced coffee Garnish with fresh ginger slices, lime peel and a basil leaf

Orange Saffron Ice Leggero Latte for Vertuo is an iced recipe with a refined and velvety finish for the discerning palate.

Follow this simple recipe to enjoy:

Place 4 ice cubes into your coffee mug Add 2 tsp of saffron syrup, a fresh orange peel, and 1/2 cup of milk 1.5% fat Brew 1 capsule of Barista Creations Ice Leggero into the mug Garnish with a fresh orange peel



To help make the at home iced coffee experience refreshingly simple, Nespresso is relaunching its popular ice cube tray that comes in a stackable format to have ice on hand for every iced coffee moment.

To find out new refreshingly simple ways of enjoying your Nespresso coffees over ice, visit www.nespresso.com/recipes and follow @nespressoUSA on Instagram.

Nespresso's new Limited Edition Tropical Coconut Over Ice and the permanent Barista Creations Iced Coffees are available to purchase as of May 19, 2021 in Nespresso Boutiques and online. For more information on Nespresso's Barista Creations Iced Coffees, please visit www.nespresso.com.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 110,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 82 countries and has over 13'900 employees. In 2020, it operated a global retail network of 816 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

