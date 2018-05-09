Nespresso Launches Double Espresso And Partners With Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream For A Custom Espresso Ice Cream - A Double Scoop That's Twice As Nice

"At Nespresso, we are constantly striving to bring new coffee moments to consumers through unique and elevated experiences," said Davide Moro, Vice President of Marketing at Nespresso USA. "We are excited to partner with Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream, a brand that is also dedicated to providing high-quality and innovative offerings to their clientele, to celebrate our new Double Espresso blend through a delicious, double espresso ice cream."

Nespresso is collaborating with ice cream connoisseur, Nicholas Morgenstern, who focuses on serving texture-driven small-batch ice creams and, similar to Nespresso, prioritizes the highest quality ingredients and unique flavor profiles. Morgenstern hand-developed this singular flavor, Nespresso Double Espresso, which has a bold, indulgent taste with a citrus twist and a smooth and creamy texture that reflects the Double Espresso Scuro coffee lovers can sip and savor in their cup. The collaboration offers coffee and ice cream enthusiasts a distinctive and delicious coffee and ice cream experience with a double scoop of double espresso ice cream.

"We're always looking for partners that bring us back to our core values, which are high-quality and flavor, and Nespresso does just that," said Nicholas Morgenstern, Owner and Founder of Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream. "We focus on premium American-style ice cream and can be as creative or as simple with our recipes as we want. We're excited about this particular collaboration because Nespresso's Double Espresso is bold and rich and the quality of the espresso really comes through in the flavor."

Starting Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7 PM through Sunday, May 20, 2018, Nespresso fans will find the limited edition ice cream flavor available at Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream at 2 Rivington Street in New York City. During the limited time, customers can enjoy the Nespresso Double Espresso ice cream in the following ways:

A Nespresso Double Espresso for $6.50 .

for . In a Monster Cone for $7.50

for

A Double Dip for $8.50

for A Nespresso Double Dip Affogato featuring Nespresso's Double Espresso Chiaro or Double Espresso Scuro over any of Morgenstern's ice creams for $9.50

featuring or over any of Morgenstern's ice creams for A Double Nespresso Deluxe Ice Cream Sundae featuring the Nespresso Double Espresso ice cream, graham cracker, fudge, and marshmallow for $12 .

NESPRESSO DOUBLE ESPRESSOS

The Vertuo Double Espresso blends offer a new, larger cup size to the Vertuo range. Double Espresso Chiaro and Double Espresso Scuro are rich with character and taste and are the perfect base to espresso and milk recipes.

Vertuo Double Espresso Chiaro – The Double Espresso Chiaro blend combines Central and South American Arabica beans for an intense yet balanced espresso.

Intensity Level: 6

Vertuo Double Espresso Scuro - The strong personality of Double Espresso Scuro arises thanks to the presence of Central American Robusta beans, which add intensity, in combination with Arabica beans, which balance the full body by bringing cocoa notes to the blend.

Intensity Level: 8

Double Espresso Chiaro and Double Espresso Scuro have been specially created to be extracted using a Nespresso Vertuo range machine. Vertuo machines offer a range of coffee experiences through exceptional, high-quality coffees in a variety of cup sizes from Alto (14 oz), coffee (8 oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), Double Espresso (2.7 oz.), and espresso (1.35 oz.). Double Espresso is the newest cup size to join the range.

Double Espresso Chiaro and Double Espresso Scuro are available at Nespresso Boutiques, Nespresso Boutique-in-Shop locations, through the Nespresso Club (1-877-964-6299), and on www.nespresso.com. Sleeves of each of the Vertuo Double Espressos are priced at $10.00, and include ten single-serve coffee capsules.

Nespresso coffees are packaged in aluminum, a material that preserves the quality and freshness of the coffee, and can be recycled over and over again. Nespresso offers consumers several ways to recycle. Nespresso offers pre-paid UPS recycling bags for consumers in 48 states to mail back used capsules or drop them off at more than 88,000 drop-off locations. Consumers can also recycle used capsules at over 500 collection points at Nespresso Boutiques across the country and at select retail partners.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 75,000 farmers in 12 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 76 countries and has 13,500 employees. In 2017, it operated a global retail network of more than 700 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

