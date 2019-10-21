Nespresso Launches its First-ever Cafecito de Puerto Rico Coffee and Reaffirms its Commitment to Reviving the Island's Coffee Sector

Today, with the launch of Cafecito de Puerto Rico, Nespresso and the Hispanic Federation invite consumers to join the revitalization efforts by helping farmers plant coffee trees that will revive their land and help their communities prosper.

Beginning October 21, through October 27, consumers who donate to the Hispanic Federation will have first access to Cafecito de Puerto Rico. Every dollar given will help plant one new coffee tree on the island. Those interested in contributing can follow this link: nespresso.com/us/en/reviving-origins-coffee.

"Nespresso has a long legacy of supporting coffee growing regions and communities around the world. We established our Reviving Origins initiative to help farmers revive their coffee farms in areas where production has been negatively impacted or completely destroyed by natural disasters or other adversities," said Guillaume Le Cunff, President and CEO of Nespresso USA. "Coffee is vital to Puerto Rico's rich and vibrant culture and economy. By leveraging the Hispanic Federation's deep understanding of the needs on the island, we can support farmers' livelihoods and foster economic opportunity while offering U.S. customers a truly unique coffee experience."

In October 2018, working alongside the Hispanic Federation, global non-profit TechnoServe, and other organizations, Nespresso committed $1 million as part of a three-year initiative to help revitalize Puerto Rico's coffee industry. The effort plans to reach 1,500 farmers in Puerto Rico through on-the-ground training and mentoring in agronomic and business skills that will help farmers improve the quality and quantity of their crop yields and increase their incomes.

Nespresso Ambassador George Clooney and acclaimed playwright and actor, and proud Puerto Rican, Lin-Manuel Miranda joined forces with Nespresso and the Hispanic Federation to champion the importance of coffee farming in Puerto Rico and spotlight the transformative power coffee can have on farmer livelihoods, communities, and the island's revitalization efforts. Their conversation on the importance of coffee culture in Puerto Rico and the needs of the island are documented here: youtu.be/em1OPeOS8fE.

"Puerto Rico still needs our help, and it will take a tremendous effort from both private and public organizations to ensure efforts on the ground have a meaningful and lasting impact," said José Calderón, President of the Hispanic Federation. "We're pleased with the progress we're making, but it is only the beginning. With the help of Nespresso and its consumers, we're optimistic about the future of coffee on the island."

Contributions to the Hispanic Federation will support the organization's efforts with World Coffee Research and Puerto Rico Coffee Roasters to plant 2.25 million new coffee trees in Puerto Rico. In addition to funding the initial revitalization initiative, Nespresso has committed 50,000 trees to this effort. Starting in November, Nespresso consumers can further support these efforts by simply recycling their capsules using a limited edition recycling bag. Every Puerto Rico recycling bag represents one new coffee tree that will be planted on the island. To celebrate coffee, culture and art in Puerto Rico, the bag features original artwork, titled Inspiration, by Puerto Rican artist Gerardo Cloquell.

Nespresso capsules are made from aluminum because it is the best material for preserving the freshness and quality of the coffees, and it can be recycled again and again. In the U.S., Nespresso partners with UPS so that consumers have several convenient options for recycling. Consumers can bring used capsules to one of 88,000 UPS drop-off locations or 500 collection points in Nespresso Boutiques and select retail partners across the country.

INTRODUCING CAFECITO DE PUERTO RICO

Zesty and intense, Cafecito de Puerto Rico is a limited edition coffee that highlights the natural earthiness of Puerto Rico's coffee beans. Perfect on its own, Cafecito de Puerto Rico also mixes perfectly with cream and brown sugar for a "Café Cortadito," a favorite of locals in the city of San Juan.

REVIVING ORIGINS PROGRAM

Nespresso's efforts in Puerto Rico are part of the brand's Reviving Origins program, which is focused on helping to restore high-quality coffee production in regions around the world that are under threat due to political conflict, economic hardship or environmental disasters. In May 2019, Nespresso launched the Reviving Origins program with coffee from Colombia and Zimbabwe.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 100,000 farmers in 12 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 80 countries and has 13,600 employees. In 2018, it operated a global retail network of approximately 800 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

