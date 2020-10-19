Nespresso Launches New Low Touch And Touchless Functionalities To Its Nespresso Momento Range To Ensure Safer Coffee Moments

Nespresso Professional will be launching a remote control solution for all Nespresso Momento machines, where coffee drinkers will control the machine from their mobile phones thanks to an intuitive web-app. This will enable employees to insert the capsule and then choose their preferred cup size and recipe directly from their phone, without touching the machine for a fully contactless experience.

Another option is automatic brewing that can be set up on Nespresso Momento machines. This means coffees will be brewed without touching the screen thanks to the Nespresso Momento capsule recognition feature. The machine will recognize the inserted capsule and brew the coffee according to the predefined cup size.

Nespresso Momento machines also offer a lock-screen option to allow employees to interact with them safely. The main advantage is that each coffee drinker can disinfect the touch-screen before interacting with it.

The enhanced machine features can be complemented by single touch accessories with the new Nespresso capsules dispensers, which will be launched in November, to create a more comforting environment and make every coffee moment even safer.

"The enhanced Nespresso Momento system invites people to enjoy a cup of coffee and help them forge more meaningful relationships in the office in an even more secure way," added Buhrmann, "With the launch of the new technology offerings, we are continuing to expand our exceptional coffee experience for today's workplace."

For more information on Nespresso Momento, please visit: https://www.nespresso.com/pro/us/en/.

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 110,000 farmers in 14 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.



Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 84 countries and has 14,250 employees. In 2019, it operated a global retail network of 810 boutiques. The brand currently has more than 100,000 points to collect its used capsules globally, enabling 91% of its consumers to recycle. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website http://www.nestle-nespresso.com.

1 These functionalities do not replace social distancing and correct hygiene, especially hand washing. Please always refer to your local health authorities' recommendations and office regulations.

