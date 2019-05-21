Nespresso Launches 'Reviving Origins' Program to Help Revitalize Coffee Regions Under Threat

The brand is committed to investing 10 million CHF ($9.8 million USD) over the next five years to encourage economic development and bolster high-quality coffee production in regions such as Colombia, Zimbabwe and Puerto Rico. The premiere Reviving Origins coffees, Tamuka mu Zimbabwe and Esperanza de Colombia, from eastern Zimbabwe and Caquetá, Colombia – virtually unknown, rare coffees – are available today. The first Reviving Origins coffee from Puerto Rico will be available in limited quantities in September of this year.

"At Nespresso, we firmly believe that quality coffee has the transformative power to bring lasting stability to farmers, their families and their communities," said Guillaume Le Cunff, President and CEO of Nespresso USA. "For decades, we have worked directly with our partners in coffee growing areas across the globe to help build sustainable coffee sectors. We are proud to enter new regions and help farmers replant their land, one coffee tree at a time, and reclaim their future, while bringing new and exciting coffee experiences to U.S. customers."

In 2018, Nespresso worked with the Hispanic Federation to donate $1 million to help revitalize the coffee sector in Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed more than 80 percent of the island's coffee harvest and trees. In January of 2019, Clooney toured farms and met with farmers and their families in Puerto Rico to discuss coffee as catalyst for reviving their land.

"Over the 15 years that I've worked with Nespresso, I have seen firsthand the impact of the company's investments on coffee regions around the world and, more importantly, on generations of families," said Clooney. "Nespresso's involvement in local coffee industries means that the rhythm of life can return to normal after conflict, natural disaster or other hardships."

INTRODUCING REVIVING ORIGINS TAMUKA MU ZIMBABWE

In the late 1980s, Zimbabwean coffee farmers produced over 15,000 tons of coffee (according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture), but production almost came to a complete halt as a result of climate factors and economic instability in the country. By 2017, production levels were lower than 500 tons.

In collaboration with the global non-profit TechnoServe, Nespresso works with the local coffee farming community in the Manicaland Province, located in eastern Zimbabwe, to establish sustainable farming practices, bringing in expert trainers and new techniques for coffee processing and tree management. This investment has helped to produce an even higher quality Arabica coffee.

"This project is not only helping to bring back some of the world's best coffee. It is also providing economic opportunities for Zimbabwe's hard-hit rural areas," said William Warshauer, President and CEO of TechnoServe. "As a non-profit that takes a business approach to reducing poverty, TechnoServe is excited to partner with Nespresso and the farmers of Zimbabwe to build a brighter and more prosperous future."

Reviving Origins Tamuka mu Zimbabwe is bursting with complex fruitiness and zesty acidity, with notes from cranberry to red berries, and currant to grape. It has a creamy, smooth texture when combined with milk, making it an ideal coffee for a Latte Macchiato. Intensity: 5 (for Original and Vertuo range)

INTRODUCING REVIVING ORIGINS ESPERANZA DE COLOMBIA

Coffee risked extinction in Caquetá, Colombia following 50 years of conflict. Since 2017, Nespresso has collaborated with local farmers and the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation (FNC) to support the rebuilding of the country's industry. Through the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program, the brand's agronomists have provided training in and expertise on sustainable farming, quality development, and environmental and water management.

"For many years Nespresso has been a great partner of the FNC in implementing sustainable agricultural practices and improving the quality of coffee in many areas of Colombia. The Caquetá region is no exception," said Juan Esteban Orduz, President of Colombian Coffee Federation, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Colombian Coffee Growers Federation. "We have been able to support the livelihoods of our farmers and make a positive social and economic impact on the coffee growing communities of San Vicente del Caguán and Florencia."

Reviving Origins Esperanza de Colombia is a mild coffee that is very light in acidity. It is beautifully balanced and rounded, and has aromas of yellow fruits, with a hint of a cereal note. Intensity: 5 (for Original range) and 3 (for Vertuo range)

Reviving Origins Tamuka mu Zimbabwe and Reviving Origins Esperanza de Colombia are now available for a limited time at Nespresso Boutiques and Nespresso Boutique-in-Shop locations, through the Nespresso Club (Original: 1-800-562-1465 and Vertuo: 1-877-964-6299), and on www.Nespresso.com. For the Original range, sleeves of Reviving Origins Tamuka mu Zimbabwe and Esperanza de Colombia are priced at $11. For the Vertuo range, sleeves of Reviving Origins Tamuka mu Zimbabwe are priced at $12, and sleeves of Esperanza de Colombia are priced at $15.

Nespresso coffees are packaged in aluminum, a material that preserves the quality and freshness of the coffee and can be recycled again and again. The company is committed to making recycling as easy as possible and offers customers several ways to recycle. It provides pre-paid UPS recycling bags in 48 states so that customers can mail back used capsules or deposit them at one of more than 88,000 drop-off locations. Customers can also recycle used capsules at over 500 collection points, which are located in Nespresso Boutiques and select retail partners across the country.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 100,000 farmers in 13 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 80 countries and has more than 13,000 employees. In 2018, it operated a global retail network of approximately 800 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

