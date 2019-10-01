Nespresso® Professional Launches Nespresso Momento, Its Most Intuitive Coffee Experience Ever

"At Nespresso, we are committed to bringing the highest quality coffee to U.S. customers who are looking for elevated coffee experiences inside and outside of the home," said Guillaume Le Cunff, President and CEO of Nespresso USA. "With the launch of Nespresso Momento, we are continuing to expand our unique, effortless coffee experience by delivering innovative machines along with new offerings and services to hospitality and workplace environments."

Red Dot Design Award-winning Nespresso Momento incorporates feedback from businesses in the office, hospitality and foodservice sectors and is designed to meet the needs of today's evolving professional market.

"We have analyzed the most defining industry trends and worked closely with chefs, offices and hotels to understand their needs," said Kika Buhrmann, Vice President, B2B, at Nespresso USA. "Nespresso Momento is the culmination of our research – an innovative system designed around the latest consumer and business trends, while embracing the Nespresso sustainability promise, improving workplace and hospitality experiences and enabling extraordinary coffee moments."

INTUITIVE COFFEE EXPERIENCES

Nespresso Momento is designed to be easy to set up, use, clean and service. It has an elegant touchscreen display that allows users to brew a variety of coffee sizes, including Americanos with one simple touch – so anyone can make a perfect coffee. It recognizes the coffee capsule the user inserts and invites discovery by recommending the best way to brew it.

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Nespresso Momento incorporates the company's newest technological advances every step of the way. With the help of proximity sensors, Nespresso Momento detects a person's presence and wakes up to brew the perfect coffee. Nespresso Momento also rinses the system automatically throughout each day and provides alerts when the machine needs maintenance.

BUILT FOR THE NEEDS OF BUSINESSES

Nespresso Momento has a modular design that means little to no downtime for businesses as it can easily be serviced. The machines are exceptionally quiet, enabling businesses to place them in meeting or conference rooms or in open spaces. The Nespresso Momento 200 can brew up to 140 coffees per hour. Nespresso Momento can also be customized so businesses can easily choose the ideal coffee temperature and cup size using the touchscreen settings menu.

The current range will be complemented in the near future with a coffee plus milk machine and telemetry technology that will alert Nespresso when the customer needs more coffee or that the machine needs maintenance or service.

DESIGNED WITH SUSTAINABILITY IN MIND

Nespresso Momento machines have been sustainably designed with long-lasting components and a separate, replaceable brewing module. When one part requires servicing, there is no need to replace the entire machine. The machines are optimized for energy and water efficiency and feature various energy-saving modes, reducing environmental impact.

THE NESPRESSO COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

Sustainability is at the heart of everything Nespresso does. The company believes that in order for its business to prosper so must the environment in which it works and the communities with which it works. Nespresso is committed to making a positive difference for farmers, business partners, consumers and the planet, while allowing businesses to offer their employees and guests the world's finest coffee. Nespresso supports over 100,000 farmers in 13 countries around the world with the resources to help them succeed – including expert training, sustainable farming practices and premium prices.

All Nespresso coffee capsules are made from aluminum, one of the best materials for protecting the freshness, quality and taste of the coffees. It is also fully recyclable. Nespresso has invested in its recycling program and is committed to making it as simple and convenient as possible for businesses to recycle their used capsules free of charge.

