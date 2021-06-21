Nespresso Professional Launches the Nespresso Momento Coffee & Milk, providing coffee house quality coffee drinks made with fresh milk for the workplace of the future

"American workplaces have been changing rapidly. They have become more flexible, with teams now working from a mix of home and office," said Kika Buhrmann, Vice President of Sales, at Nespresso USA. "This makes human interaction even more valuable, as face-to-face conversations are few and far between. We designed the Nespresso Momento range to create the perfect cup of coffee to be at the heart of these exchanges and enhance meaningful employee relationships. Combining innovative touchless technologies with the Nespresso Momento Coffee & Milk machine's complete range of specialty coffee drinks made with fresh milk allows for creating even more extraordinary coffee moments that fuel conversation and reconnection - without ever touching the machine."

DELIGHT YOURSELF WITH MILK RECIPES

Equipped with cutting-edge technology reflective of the increasingly connected world we live in, the Nespresso Momento system is the most intuitive machine in the Nespresso Professional range to date. Completing the Nespresso Momento range, the Momento Coffee & Milk machine joins the Nespresso Momento single-head and double-head coffee systems. The new Nespresso Momento machine can prepare 12 different milk or coffee recipes including cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, americanos, and more by recommending the optimal cup length and perfect fresh milk frothing. It is easy to use, clean, set up and service. The machine can also be programmed to operate with Touchless Remote Control, Lock Screen or Automatic Brewing technology, which provides a safer way to enjoy extraordinary Nespresso coffee.

ENVIRONMENTALLY CONSCIOUS

Nespresso believes in building strong and resilient coffee-farming communities through its Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program and is committed to making a positive impact with every cup of coffee, starting with the sourcing of beans. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps improve the yield and quality of harvests, while protecting the environment and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities. More than 110,000 coffee farmers in 15 countries participate, and 95% of the coffee Nespresso buys comes through the program. All capsules are hermetically sealed in aluminum, which ensures the ultimate freshness of the coffee and allows for our capsules to be recycled through our fully funded recycling program.

Machines also play an important role in this commitment and the Nespresso Momento range has been built with sustainability at its core. With long lasting components and easily repairable or changeable elements, recyclable packaging and settings to preserve both water and energy, all steps have been taken to minimize the system's environmental impact. Employees can enjoy a delicious cup of coffee with the knowledge that it has been crafted with Nespresso's sustainability principles in mind.

The Nespresso Momento system brings people together to enjoy a cup of coffee, enhancing interactions of people in the office and forging more meaningful relationships. It is the coffee solution for today's workplaces.

TIMELESS MODULAR DESIGN, REWARDED BY THE IF DESIGN AWARD 2019

Nespresso understands that all businesses have different coffee needs, which is why the Nespresso Momento range was designed to perfectly answer each of them. It boasts a modern, sleek design with simplicity at its core, making it a timeless addition to any office.

The different elements can be arranged depending on the available space to best fit a coffee corner, coffee area or even smaller kitchen settings both with and without a direct water connection.

The Nespresso Momento system has also been designed to include the quietest machine in the range, enabling businesses to also place it in smaller meeting or conference rooms or in open spaces. The design also considered the maintenance of the machine: with its high autonomy and intuitive interface, operators will be able to save time.

This design was recognized during one of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions, as Nespresso Momento won the iF Design Award 2019.

The Nespresso Momento Coffee & Milk machine is now available directly through Nespresso Professional and will be available through all distribution partners in August.

For more information on Nespresso Momento, please visit https://www.nespresso.com/pro/us/en/ or call 1-800-566-0571

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 110,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance and later joined by Fairtrade International, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 82 countries and has over 13,900 employees. The global retail network currently operates 809 boutiques in 532 cities. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

