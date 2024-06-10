NESQUIK ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BRAND FAN AND MUSICAL PRODUCER DJ KHALED IN NEW NATIONAL AD CAMPAIGN

Sporting Nesquik signature yellow-color and Chocolate Lowfat Milk in-hand, the brand-new ad shows that anything can happen when DJ Khaled enters the Nesquik Penthouse. From dancing alongside Quicky, the Nesquik Bunny, to showing fans how to fuel their inner bunny, anything – even all-night dance parties – can be tackled with Nesquik.

"Nesquik ready-to-drink beverages are always my go-to choice when I crave a delicious chocolate beverage with protein, or am in need of an energy-boost to tackle the day. Nothing beats their great-tasting flavored milk," said DJ Khaled. "As a massive fan of the brand, I can't wait for the world to see the iconic plans Nesquik and I have in store for this year. Bless Up!"

As Nesquik's first time partnering with a musical celebrity of DJ Khaled's caliber, the brand is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the occasion. Fans must be patient and keep their eyes peeled for what comes next! In the meantime, they can catch the ad on the brand's social channels, while watching TV or select streaming services.

"DJ Khaled is the ultimate hype man. As a brand that's dedicated to fueling the bunny inside and finding the exciting moments in everyday life, DJ Khaled is the perfect partner for Nesquik," said Meaghan Sparkman, General Manager & Marketing Director of Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Nestlé USA. "We're excited to welcome DJ Khaled to Nesquik Nation and can't wait to surprise fans in the coming months with his biggest drop yet."

You won't want to miss what Nesquik and DJ Khaled have in store for 2024. Follow the brand @NesquikUSA on Instagram and @Nesquik on TikTok to stay in the loop, or visit www.goodnes.com/nesquik/ to find a retailer near you.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

SOURCE Nesquik