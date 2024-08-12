Nesquik's Newest Collab: "Another Bun" (feat. DJ Khaled)

Nesquik's got a new flavor, another hit

DJ Khaled on the bottle, it's lit

Cinnamon bun flavor, rich and sweet

With 14 grams of protein, a delectable treat

Yummm, another one!

Nesquik Another Bun

14 grams of protein (per bottle, per bottle)

Made with 100% real milk

Fuel your inner bunny, full throttle

Hit the shelves, come August

One sip, game over, can't stop it

Grab another one, oh, don't drop it

DJ Khaled on the label, you know it's poppin'

Nesquik, always winning, never stoppin'

Nesquik Another Bun

14 grams of protein (per bottle, per bottle)

Made with 100% real milk

Fuel your inner bunny, full throttle

Nesquik told us

"It's more than a collab

It's a symphony of cinnamon flavor

Hit all the right notes, and savor

Remix your day

'Another one!' you'll say"

Drink up!

Follow @NesquikUSA on Instagram

And @Nesquik on TikTok to stay in the loop

Or visit www.goodnes.com/nesquik/ to find a retailer near you

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

Contacts:

Rebecca Jakush

312-988-2281

[email protected]

Madeline Ruberg, Nestlé USA

571-457-3884

[email protected]

SOURCE Nesquik