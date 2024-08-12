Nesquik's Newest Collab: "Another Bun" (feat. DJ Khaled)

Aug 12, 2024, 09:01 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Nesquik
DJ Khaled
Another Bun!
Aug 12, 2024, 09:01 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Nesquik
DJ Khaled
Another Bun!
Nesquik's got a new flavor, another hit
DJ Khaled on the bottle, it's lit
Cinnamon bun flavor, rich and sweet
With 14 grams of protein, a delectable treat
Yummm, another one!
Nesquik Another Bun
14 grams of protein (per bottle, per bottle)
Made with 100% real milk
Fuel your inner bunny, full throttle
Hit the shelves, come August
One sip, game over, can't stop it
Grab another one, oh, don't drop it
DJ Khaled on the label, you know it's poppin'
Nesquik, always winning, never stoppin'
Nesquik Another Bun
14 grams of protein (per bottle, per bottle)
Made with 100% real milk
Fuel your inner bunny, full throttle
Nesquik told us
"It's more than a collab
It's a symphony of cinnamon flavor
Hit all the right notes, and savor
Remix your day
'Another one!' you'll say"
Drink up!
Follow @NesquikUSA on Instagram
And @Nesquik on TikTok to stay in the loop
Or visit www.goodnes.com/nesquik/ to find a retailer near you
About Nestlé USA
Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.
Contacts:
Rebecca Jakush
312-988-2281
[email protected]
Madeline Ruberg, Nestlé USA
571-457-3884
[email protected]
SOURCE Nesquik
Share this article