ALBANY, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Bedding, a revered family-owned mattress and bedding brand, is thrilled to unveil the latest addition to its innovative lineup – the Starling Signature Contour Grid Mattress. This state-of-the-art all-foam mattress is the epitome of years of meticulous research, with a keen focus on enhancing the sleep quality of back, modified side, or stomach sleep positions.

Nest Bedding Unveils the Pinnacle of Restful Slumber: The Starling Signature Contour Grid Mattress

For over a decade, the adept team at Nest Bedding has dedicated countless hours to perfecting the all-foam mattress. Rooted in invaluable customer feedback, the brand has tirelessly tackled common sleep concerns such as motion transfer, temperature regulation, firm edge support, and lumbar support.

Proudly crafted in the USA with CertiPUR-US® foams, the Starling Signature Contour Grid Mattress heralds the introduction of revolutionary Contour Grid technology, a design crafted to provide adaptive support, enhanced airflow, and unrivaled pressure relief. The dual-feel design is a standout feature, allowing sleepers to toggle between a slightly plush/medium feel and a firmer/medium feel, tailoring the mattress to their comfort preference.

The Starling Mattress boasts a high-resilience matrix structure coupled with a durable THERMIC® phase change zippable cover. This unique design grants easy access to the top foam layers, promoting remarkable comfort while significantly extending the mattress's lifespan. This initiative dovetails with Nest Bedding's innovative Lifetime Renewal Exchange policy, showcasing a profound commitment to long-term customer satisfaction.

The launch of the Starling Mattress is timely as more Americans embrace back and modified side sleeping positions. Unlike the industry's prevalent approach of unnecessarily stacking extra layers of foam, the Starling Mattress addresses the core design issues, ensuring a comfortable and supportive sleep experience over time.

"Conventional foam typically degrades over time, especially when someone consistently sleeps in the same position, while bodily oils and moisture from sweat can accelerate that deterioration. Thus, it was imperative to provide a solution that stands the test of time," stated Christian Alexander, CEO of Nest Bedding. "The Starling Mattress is a testament to Nest Bedding's unwavering commitment to overcoming these challenges, offering a broader spectrum of sleep styles and preferences a mattress that epitomizes enduring comfort and longevity."

With an adjustable comfort scale ranging from 6 to 8, the Starling Mattress encapsulates a premium sleep experience, joining Nest Bedding's best-selling lineup of mattresses, including the Sparrow Signature Hybrid. A 365-night sleep trial guarantees optimal satisfaction, with prices for the Starling starting at $1,526 plus 20% off for Black Friday November 14th through December 14th. The mattress is available at Nest Bedding showrooms and on www.nestbedding.com.

Nest Bedding is a family-owned, USA-manufactured purveyor of high-caliber mattresses, bedding, and furniture. With a rich legacy in the sleep industry, the company continuously redefines the narrative of sleep wellness and customer-centric innovation. For more information or to find a showroom near you, please visit www.nestbedding.com and the company's Facebook and Twitter pages.

