Nest Health Finishes Series A Round $22.5 Million Strong

Pioneer of Whole-Family Care for Medicaid Thriving and Ready for Next Clinical and Product Growth Phase

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Health is the first one-stop solution for whole families on Medicaid that brings medical, behavioral, and social care right to their door. Nearly half of children and postpartum women on Medicaid do not receive recommended care. This in-home option has made a dramatic impact for moms, dads and children alike, and has impressive traction amidst a challenging Medicaid environment in the U.S.

With proven impact and significant growth ahead, Nest Health is excited to announce the close of its Series A round, now exceeding $22.5 million. New investors include Socium Ventures, a venture and growth investment firm backed by Cox Enterprises, Amboy Street Ventures, Impact America Fund, Hopelab, University Growth Fund, and Luminary Impact Fund. Socium Ventures will join the Nest Health board of directors.

With the Series A funding, Nest plans to expand its family-focused clinical products, using AI to automate care and supercharge the efficiency of its care teams, and to grow both in current states and into new geographies through existing and additional payer partnerships.

"Getting to one doctor, let alone five doctors, can be overwhelming for so many families. Partnering with Nest aligns with our mission to support innovative models that address real challenges," said Tim Howe, partner at Socium Ventures. "Nest has demonstrated that bringing care directly into the home can help improve health outcomes and cost savings. The team's unique combination of clinical acumen and technology expertise positions them to scale this impact nationwide. We are proud to support this growth phase, and together we look forward to creating meaningful change in the healthcare system."

"Amboy Street Ventures invests in companies that fundamentally expand access to care for women and families. Nest's model succeeds because it delivers comprehensive medical, behavioral, and social care directly into the home—where it's most needed and most effective," shared Carli Sapir at Amboy Street Ventures. "What the team has built is not only clinically rigorous, but operationally scalable in a Medicaid environment that rarely rewards innovation. We're proud to support Nest as they enter this next phase of growth."

How Nest Works:

Nest's model is the first comprehensive Medicaid care solution built for the entire household, harmonizing a family's care plan and avoiding the need to juggle between pediatric, adult, or mental health and other fragmented point of care-based providers. Every family receives longitudinal care through in-home visits aligned with ages and stages of development, supplemented with virtual care when that is the best fit. Services include primary care, mental health and substance use treatment, social support such as help with housing or utilities, 24/7 access to clinical support, and care coordination with specialists. Nest also leverages AI capabilities to automate workflows before, during and after pivotal human interactions between caregivers and families.

"The home environment is crucial for good health, and a healthy home is required to change generational health outcomes," says Dr. Rebekah Gee, CEO and Founder of Nest Health. "Nest Health is determined to provide a new standard of care and concrete solutions for better health — and eliminate access barriers for the millions of American families who need an alternative care model. We are honored to have best-in-class new and existing investors championing our growth."

The Nest model continues to help families in Louisiana and Arizona, and the data are impressive:

2:1 ROI for payer partners

NPS score of +98

Reaches 75% of families for whom health plan had no working number

60% reduction in ER utilization (pre/post engagement, validated by 3rd party)

Payer churn reduced by more than half (55%)

Vaccination rates 2x state target in Louisiana

In Arizona, 62% of Nest patients who've received a flu shot this season did not receive one last year.

"At Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Health Choice, we believe the best care meets families where they are. Our partnership with Nest Health is bringing a proven, whole-family model into homes across Maricopa County and rural Mohave County, where limited provider access makes this care especially impactful. Together we are connecting medical, behavioral, and social care to improve health and equity for families," shares Dr. Heather Carter, Medicaid Segment General Manager at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Health Choice CEO.

About Nest Health

Nest Health is the first value-based healthcare provider built for families. Nest is making comprehensive medical, social, and behavioral care radically accessible to America's highest-risk families through in-home visits and wraparound virtual care. To learn more about Nest, watch this video .

Media Contact:

Catherine Sanderson

Head of Marketing & Communications, Nest Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Nest Health