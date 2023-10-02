NEST NEW YORK NAMES TWO NEW EXECUTIVE HIRES, BUILDS INTERNATIONAL FOCUS

NEW YORK , Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEST New York, a leading fragrance lifestyle brand, today announced two new additions to its leadership team. Rhona Jacquand joins the brand as Chief Financial and Operating Officer, and Ali Wenté, as General Manager, North America.

Rhona Jacquand joins NEST from Shiseido Americas where she was the Vice President of Finance for the Shiseido Brand USA, Clé de Peau Beauté USA and the Shiseido Fragrance portfolio, leading the P&L management and financial implementation of the strategic plans. Prior to her time with Shiseido, Rhona worked for L'Oréal Groupe for 12 years in finance leadership roles globally.

Ali Wenté most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Coty Luxury US where she oversaw the sales division of luxury brands across fine fragrances, skincare & makeup, including Gucci Beauty, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, and Kylie Cosmetics, among others. During her tenure, the company achieved record-setting growth in the US market and two consecutive years with the #1 Women's Fragrance Launch. Prior to Coty US, Ali spent 18 years at Estée Lauder Companies managing sales teams, as well as LVMH and Pola Orbis.

"I am pleased to welcome Rhona and Ali to NEST New York," said Edgar Huber, Chief Executive Officer of NEST New York. "Their strategic vision, leadership acumen, and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our company's values, making them each an instrumental addition to the organization.

As the brand continues to focus on international expansion, current Vice President of Sales Nicole Martini will be moving to a newly created role of Vice President, International Business Development and establishing a new department to oversee global sales.

"Rhona and Ali are both highly valuable additions to our executive team," shared Laura Slatkin, NEST New York Founder and Executive Chairman. "Their extensive experience and strategic insight, as well as Nicole's new focus on international development, will collectively strengthen NEST's trajectory both in North America and across the globe."

NEST New York is a fast-growing, leading fragrance lifestyle brand offering a full range of innovative and award-winning home, fine, personal care, and fragrance technology products. Launched in 2008 by fragrance authority Laura Slatkin, NEST products have captured the hearts and households of many. In 2022, North Castle Partners, a consumer-focused private equity firm, purchased a majority stake in the brand. NEST is known for its outstanding product quality, extraordinary fragrances, and timeless, classic design. The brand's products are sold through a growing network of beauty specialty stores, luxury department stores, boutiques and spas, and the brand's online hub, NESTNewYork.com.

