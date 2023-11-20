NEST NEW YORK SCENTS FIFTH AVENUE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

NEST New York

20 Nov, 2023, 09:03 ET

FIFTH AVENUE ASSOCIATION SELECTS NEST NEW YORK TO FRAGRANCE THE MOST ICONIC STREET IN THE WORLD WITH #1 LUXURY CANDLE SCENT SOLD IN AMERICA; NEST & BERGDORF GOODMAN PARTNER ON HOLIDAY RETAIL EXPERIENCE

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fifth Avenue Association has tapped NEST New York, a leading fragrance lifestyle brand, to create a magical mood for shoppers this holiday season by scenting the world-famous stretch of Fifth Avenue between 46th and 61st Streets with NEST's iconic, seasonal-favorite home fragrance, Holiday. To bring the experience from the street to home, Bergdorf Goodman is partnering with NEST New York on an exclusive shopping experience.

NEST New York x Fifth Avenue partnership in front of Bergdorf Goodman, art by Sophie Fain
From November 20thJanuary 4th, Fifth Avenue's lighted holiday tree displays along the sidewalks will scent the streets with NEST's Holiday fragrance as residents and visitors alike shop and enjoy the sights. This is the first-ever scented collaboration for Fifth Avenue, who purposefully sought out an iconic New York-based and female-founded brand like NEST New York to provide an elevated experience for New Yorkers and shoppers from around the globe.

"Innovative brand collaborations are central to The Fifth Avenue Association's mission to make every visit to our corridor elegant and exceptional," shares Marie Boster, President, Fifth Avenue Association. "Fifth Avenue is the premier home of holiday magic in New York City and attracts visitors far and wide to take in the sights and sounds and, this year, the wonderful scent of NEST Holiday."

NEST New York's Holiday scent is as quintessential as Fifth Avenue around the holidays, with the Classic Candle being the #1 luxury candle sold in America.* The bestselling home fragrance features a festive blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber. Holiday is available in a variety of formats including candles of all sizes, Reed Diffusers, and Liquid Hand Soap, as well as Fragrance Technology such as Wall Diffusers and refills for the NEST x Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser.

"I am thrilled to have been selected by The Fifth Avenue Association to fragrance Fifth Avenue and partner with Bergdorf Goodman to celebrate this momentous occasion," says Laura Slatkin, founder and Executive Chairman, NEST New York. "As a pioneer in the home fragrance industry, it is a high honor to have been asked to fragrance Fifth Avenue with our Holiday fragrance during this magical season!"

The beautiful Christmas tree displays, built by Holiday Collective, emit the Holiday fragrance utilizing state-of-the-art cold mist aroma diffusers from Scent Marketing Inc to provide a seamless, safe diffusion of scent.

After visitors take in the New York City sights while enjoying the Holiday scent, shoppers can make their way to Fifth Avenue's famed luxury retail destination, Bergdorf Goodman, for an exclusive NEST experience. NEST and Bergdorf Goodman are partnering for a first-of-it's-kind retail collaboration to bring Holiday from the street to your home through a Holiday-branded cart outside of Bergdorf Goodman on the weekends, and a Holiday-themed express elevator to the home floor where you can find NEST's complete collection. Visitors also can scan the QR code on the holiday tree display to shop the NEST at Bergdorf collection directly on their phone.

About NEST New York
NEST New York is a fast-growing, leading fragrance lifestyle brand offering a full range of innovative and award-winning home, fine, personal care, and fragrance technology products. Launched in 2008 by fragrance authority Laura Slatkin, NEST products have captured the hearts and households of so many people. In 2022, North Castle Partners, a consumer-focused private equity firm, purchased a majority stake in the brand. NEST is known for its outstanding product quality, extraordinary fragrances, and timeless, classic design. The brand's products are sold through a growing network of beauty specialty stores, luxury department stores, boutiques and spas, and the brand's online hub NESTNewYork.com.

About The Fifth Avenue Association
The Fifth Avenue Association works to ensure Fifth Avenue is the most iconic street in the world. Since 1907, it has been instrumental in making Fifth Avenue a dynamic space of beauty and luxury where all welcome to discover the best that commerce and culture have to offer.

About Scent Marketing Inc
Scent Marketing Inc is the leader in scent and sensory experiences and scented product development. Led by industry expert Caroline Fabrigas, Scent Marketing Inc develops successful scent identities, diffusion programs, and private label amenities that guests, clients, and customers love, remember, and stay connected to.

*2022 Prestige Candles, The NPD Group 

SOURCE NEST New York

