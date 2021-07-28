Nest Opens its Doors in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KSNY and Strategic Properties announced the opening of their new 122-unit micro-apartment property Nest. The innovative community-oriented building was developed by KSNY and Strategic Properties, designed by award-winning architectural practice GRO Architects and managed by Common, the global leading residential brand, creating a better kind of multifamily property manager. At 190 Academy Street in Jersey City, Nest offers luxury amenities at attainable prices for New York City's young professionals, starting at $1,277/month.

Recent data shows renters in major cities are definitely moving, and 84% of them are choosing apartments within their existing metro areas. "Nest is the perfect location for New York City young professionals seeking convenient studios near their jobs, at roughly half the cost of a studio in Manhattan, but with all the arts, culture, community and entertainment Jersey City has to offer," said Keith Schwebel, CEO of KSNY.

Nest tops out at seven stories, 122 apartments, and features Flip Sigi, a festive and tasty Filipino fusion cafe on the first floor. A seven-minute walk to the Journal Square PATH station, the building also boasts a gym with Echelon smart connected bikes featuring 14" HD touch screens for on demand studio workouts and Vision Fitness treadmills. Don't miss our rec room with pool / ping pong table, bean bags and big screen. The fully-furnished roof deck with separate outdoor living rooms, dining area, lounge chairs and BBQ gas grill, offers stunning views of Statue of Liberty, Manhattan skyline and Jersey City. There is also bike storage, laundry facilities and Amazon Hub packages lockers. Last but not least, the perfectly-sized apartments fully furnished studios are adorned with stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, induction cooktops, microwaves, unique window seats, and custom Italian made furniture that transforms from living room, to dining room, to bedroom with queen size Murphy beds.

"Jersey City was just ranked 17th best city to live in the US for young professionals," said Ken Sato, Managing Member of Strategic Properties. "Jersey City, NYC's 6th borough and New Jersey's second largest city, is experiencing a true renaissance revival". With net-effective monthly rents starting at $1,277, roughly half the price of a studio in Manhattan, and only 10 minutes on the PATH to the World Trade Center / Financial District, and a vibrant community, Nest is the ideal home for young professionals. And, we are offering grand opening incentives that include up to two months free for a limited time.

Downtown Jersey City, a short 8 min bike ride away, is where you will find the highest concentration of yummy restaurants, like Razza pizza (NYTimes called best in NYC), Ani Ramen, Barge In, Grand Sichuan, Hamilton Inn, La Taqueria Downtown, Light Horse Tavern, Porta and White Start Warren. And fun bars like The Archer, Dullboy, Petshop, Barcade, and The Ashford. Check out the list for serious vintage, street art, museums, verdant parks, sweet views, killer music venues and much more.

"Nest Micro-Housing is a unique housing typology that liberates its occupants from the burden of stuff. Users arrive with little more than a phone and a few personal belongings," said Nicole Robertson, Partner at GRO Architects. "Nest's 122 units are fully equipped and efficiently designed to accommodate a daily routine through flexible, built-in furnishings and space-saving strategies including a deconstructed bathroom where fixtures are cleverly integrated into the overall living sequence as opposed to being located within an occasionally used room. Nest provides efficient private living spaces while promoting social opportunities within large amenity areas located throughout the building, comprising gym and co-working spaces, as well as the city beyond. The micro-living concepts are expressed on the building's facade through reflective window boxes that both extend interior space and serve to express the individual units while registering as a gridded field that signals collective possibilities."

"Micro-apartments have always been part of Common's core property management strategy since our Seattle launch in 2018. I am so thrilled to bring our expertise and understanding of what a NYC renter is looking for on this innovative project" said Amalia Paliobeis, Senior Managing Director of Real Estate at Common" Nest marks Common's first property in New Jersey and 9th micro-apartment property across the country. As people continue to seek attainable housing and return to big cities post COVID-19, Common sees micro-apartments as an essential housing typology with over 1,600 units currently open and under development.

Typical of Common properties, Nest rent includes all utilities, high-speed wi-fi and furniture, through the simple Club Nest fee. Residents will also get access to Connect by Common, Common's proprietary technology that makes payments, roommate communication, and virtual events available directly on your phone.

About KSNY

KSNY is an owner, operator, developer and builder. Founded in the early 1990's by Keith Schwebel, KSNY creates value by analyzing markets, identifying unmet demand, and creating innovative, intelligently differentiated products to meet that demand.

About Strategic Properties

Ken Sato, Principal of Strategic Properties has been involved with micro apartments for a decade, having co-developed micro apartments on the west coast prior to introducing Nest to Jersey City. He has developed, acquired, managed and converted thousands of apartment units in several markets throughout the US.

About Common

Common is a residential brand creating a better kind of multifamily property manager through innovations in technology, design, and operations. Common delivers exceptional experiences for renters across twelve cities and over 6,400 units in coliving, microunit, and traditional apartments. They are the preferred choice for both residents looking for a stress-free and all-inclusive living environment from a trusted brand, and for real estate owners seeking reliable, above-market returns. The Common platform also includes workforce housing management brand Noah and family-first operator Mily. With over 26,000 units signed and under development and over $110 million in venture capital investment, Common is expanding into 22 cities across the world. To work with us, visit our partners page or follow us on instagram at @common.living.

With plans to have 14,000 units under management by the end of 2021, Common will continue its accelerated property management growth across 10+ cities including the opening of its first office in London. This past year, Common announced a nearly 400 unit Philadelphia expansion, an over 1,000 unit expansion in LA, added former Deputy Mayor of New York City Alicia Glen to its Board of Directors and created a national RFP competition for a hybrid residential/workplace called the Remote Work Hub. In the summer of 2020, Common raised its Series D $50M financing round led by Kinnevik, positioning the brand to become the most globally recognized property manager.

CONTACT: Phoebe Dinner, [email protected]

SOURCE Common

Related Links

www.common.com

