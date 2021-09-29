Nest Vans Introduces Series 01 Mobile Office Mercedes Sprinter Van Conversion

In partnership with industry-leading SYNC Vans

"The concept behind the Series 01 is something we've been developing since 2019, before we could have expected how offices and work would change in 2020," said Chris Campfield, a Nest Vans co-founder and one of the core members of adventure van industry-leading SYNC Vans. "Nest Vans is a new company, but three of our founding team members are from SYNC Vans, so we're bringing all those years of learning and expertise to these builds," said Campfield. "We've spent a lot of time making sure the layout is made for remote work while still building something for exploration and adventure."

Features and highlights

The Series 01 includes:

Swivel table that converts into a queen-sized sleeping area

Cell signal booster

Lithium power station for charging laptops, drones, cameras, and other devices

Multiple USB and 110V outlets

Wardrobe closet

20 gallon water tank and flip-up sink

Hidden toilet

Locking cabinet

Bench storage

Made for the future of hybrid and remote work

Caitie Sfingi leads Nest Vans' marketing and was heavily involved in the Series 01's development. After living in Silicon Valley while attending Stanford University, she moved to Boise, Idaho to work in digital strategy. "What attracted me to Nest Vans was the idea of getting things done without giving up balance or purpose. There's an energy in the Bay Area that I loved, but your 9-to-5 has to be about more than constant productivity and feeling busy."

As employees, consultants, and freelancers look for greater flexibility, Nest Vans offers a solution where they no longer have to choose between work and play.

Deliveries of the first Series 01 production class are scheduled for Summer 2022 or earlier.

Reserve your mobile office Sprinter van

For more information, please contact Maggie Sfingi at [email protected].

SOURCE Nest Vans

Related Links

nestvans.com

