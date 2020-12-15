Neste Continues To Expand Green Fueling Network In California With Opening Of Two New Stations

The fueling stations are open 24/7 and offer a seamless and quick customer experience. They are strategically located near major commercial freight routes and are designed to accommodate commercial fleet vehicles of all sizes. The new cardlock locations are operated by Neste's authorized distributor, Van De Pol Petroleum, increasing the company's geographical footprint with the opening of these two new sites. The sites take Pacific Pride Cardlock Cards and are located at:

Stockton, Calif. - 4407 E. Waterloo Road

- 4407 E. Waterloo Road Lodi, Calif. - 351 Beckman Road

Each location is regularly supplied with Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ , a low-carbon fuel produced from 100% renewable and sustainable raw materials that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to petroleum diesel. The two new fueling stations join eight existing Neste-branded fuel stations in San Leandro, San Jose, Keyes, Ripon, Wasco, Buttonwillow and Shafter. Neste has created a resource page to find a nearby fueling station and a certified Neste MY Renewable Diesel distributor.

"Intensified by climate change, wildfires in California have taken lives, upended whole communities and are on track to cause $10 billion in damages,'' said Carrie Song, vice president for Renewable Road Transportation in North America. "This is unacceptable and shows the urgent need for California to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its transport system. Our goal is to give fleet operators an easy choice - keep running your vehicles on fossil diesel and contribute to a climate catastrophe, or switch right now to renewable diesel and help fight climate change and pollution."

Neste's fuel has already played a major role in the Golden State's low carbon fuel standard, replacing more than 1.6 billion gallons of fossil diesel, the equivalent of taking up to 3.9 million cars off the road per year. Neste plans to continue expanding its renewable diesel footprint across the West Coast.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant drop-in replacement fuel that's compatible with all diesel engines and can be integrated into all diesel fuel infrastructures at no extra cost. In fact, many well-known engine makers certify the use of renewable diesel in their engines. CARB has a certified pathway for renewable diesel and has recommended Neste My Renewable Diesel as a CARB replacement. The combination of modern diesel engines with renewable diesel is a "today" solution and will continue to provide fleet operators with an affordable way to future-proof their investments and equipment as new rules come into effect.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available to public and private fleets in California through authorized distributors. For more information on Neste MY, and to learn how your fleet can make the switch, visit NesteMY.com or find a distributor .

About Neste

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2019, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.8 billion. In 2020, Neste placed 3rd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Learn more about Neste and its mission to fight climate change at Neste.us . Follow Neste on twitter: @Neste_NA and on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Helen Deian

[email protected]

+1 713 870 5217

SOURCE Neste