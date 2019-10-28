Nested Bean Eliminates The Guesswork From Bedtime With the New Zen One Convertible Swaddle

In the first six months of life, babies develop incredibly fast - and so do their sleep patterns. They need sleepwear that works with their bodies' natural startle reflex to ensure they can sleep comfortably and safely. The Zen One introduces thoughtful features that make it feel as if it was specifically designed for your baby. With an inner secure band, removable mesh sleeves, and 2-way zipper, Zen One offers every swaddling option, without being overly complicated. The Zen One removes the guesswork from swaddling your baby, so you don't have to keep buying to keep up.

Zen One is perfect for every type of sleeper, from day one to six months old:

Newborns: Most babies sleep best securely swaddled, especially during the first few months when startle reflex is at its strongest. With the secure inner band, parents can easily give their child the support they need to sleep securely throughout the night without having to be a master origami artist to get it snug. The added benefit of an easy, two-way zipper also makes changing diapers in the middle of the night easier than ever. Plus, the mesh sleeves ensure your baby stays the perfect temperature all night long.

If your baby is constantly breaking their arms free of their swaddle, but still needs the secure feeling a swaddle provides, breathable mesh sleeves will give your baby some wiggle room while the secure inner band and gently weighted Cuddle Pads™ provide the soothing benefits of a full swaddle throughout the night. If your baby finds the most comfort somewhere in between, one or both mesh sleeves can be removed to accommodate one arm in, one arm out sleepers. The secure band can be wrapped around baby's tummy, or used to keep one arm down. Transitioning babies: Easily transition from arms in or one arm in, one arm out to arms free for babies who want full range of movement by simply removing the mesh sleeves. The secure band and gently weighted Cuddle Pads provide continuous comfort while your baby gets used to sleeping completely unswaddled, which means the Zen One has you covered from birth to rolling over.

"No matter how your baby sleeps, the Zen One is the only swaddle you'll need," said Manasi Gangan, CEO and founder of Nested Bean. "My own experience as a mom of two taught me first hand that no two children will have the same sleep preferences - even brothers. Finding a safe, easy solution that works for your baby from one month to six months old shouldn't be hard, and Nested Bean is now providing the one-stop customizable solution parents need. Or, as we like to say, ' Zen One and done.' Zen One transitions with your growing child and will evolve to meet his or her changing needs to help every night lead to a happy morning. Like all of Nested Bean's products, Zen One helps babies achieve better, more restorative sleep in just 1-3 nights."

Nested Bean's Zen One is available now in two sizes (0-3 months and 3-6 months) at NestedBean.com for $44.99.

About Nested Bean

Nested Bean is on a mission to provide families with the sleep wellness products and information they need to put all their baby's sleep challenges lovingly to rest. The company was founded in 2011 by Manasi Gangan, a working mother of two who was researching ways to solve her newborn's sleep problem - he was unable to sleep unless she was holding him. With the goal of helping her son as well as millions of other families, Manasi's research led her to discover that simulating touch through a lightly-weighted object can have the same soothing benefits as holding a child. From there, Nested Bean's Zen Sleepwear line was born, providing innovative sleepwear for babies and toddlers ages 0-24 months that mimics a parent's soothing touch to help babies fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Nested Bean's products empower parents to help their babies sleep better and help their families thrive. For more information and to shop the Nested Bean sleep wellness line, visit www.nestedbean.com . Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

