Nested Bean Featured in Google's Annual Economic Impact Report

HUDSON, Mass., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nested Bean, Inc., infant sleepwellness innovator, announced today that it was the sole company chosen from among 30,000 Massachusetts growth companies to be featured in Google's Annual Economic Impact Report. The report showcases U.S. businesses, publishers and nonprofits using Google digital tools and services to grow their performance marketing efforts.

Since introducing the world's first lightlyweighted swaddle seven years ago, Nested Bean has created a wide range of lightlyweighted infant sleepwear products that have helped over 500,000 families achieve better sleep in one to three nights. Leveraging Google's digital tools, Nested Bean has tripled its year-over-year growth every year since 2016, experiencing exponential growth in both domestic and international markets.

"Google has been instrumental in helping us build the digital ecosystem needed to get our sleep wellness message to new families," says Manasi Gangan, CEO of Nested Bean. "As a result, we've been able to provide more parents with sleep solutions that help the whole family thrive."

Nested Bean recently joined other high growth companies from across the U.S. at the Grow with Google Business Meetup at the Google headquarters in Redwood City, CA, showcasing companies featured in the 2019 Google Annual Economic Impact Report.

About Nested Bean

Committed to improving the lives of families everywhere, Nested Bean offers the only infant sleepwear designed to mimic the soothing power of a parent's embrace, so babies experience longer, more restorative sleep.

The lightly weighted products from the company's Zen Sleepwear line include:

Nested Bean® Zen Swaddle®: Available in two fabric options; Classic cotton and Premier rayon from bamboo

Available in two fabric options; Classic cotton and Premier rayon from bamboo Nested Bean® Zen Sack™: Available in three fabric options; Classic cotton, Premier rayon from bamboo and Winter cotton with poly-fill (205 TOG)

Available in three fabric options; Classic cotton, Premier rayon from bamboo and Winter cotton with poly-fill (205 TOG) Nested Bean® Zen Footie™: Available in 100% cotton

Available in 100% cotton Nested Bean® Zen Bodysuit™: Available in 100% cotton

