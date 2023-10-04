Nested Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for Novel, Potential Best-in-Class Inhibitor of the RAS/MAPK Pathway at 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

News provided by

Nested Therapeutics, Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 12:15 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nested Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a next-generation precision medicine platform to address hard-to-treat cancers, today announced it will present preclinical data from its lead candidate, NST-628, a mechanistically novel non-degrading molecular glue that targets multiple nodes in the RAS/MAPK pathway, at the upcoming 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference taking place in Boston, Massachusetts from October 11 – 15, 2023.

Nested Therapeutics will be presenting three posters that validate the mechanism of action and demonstrate potential superiority of NST-628 compared to other MAPK-targeted compounds. Details for the accepted abstracts are listed below.

Title: NST-628 is a novel molecular glue that inhibits signaling and pathway reactivation in oncogenic RAS-MAPK cancers
Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 – 4 pm, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center
Abstract Number: A086
Session: Poster Session A

Title: NST-628 is a potent, best-in-class MAPK pathway molecular glue that inhibits RAS- and RAF-driven cancers
Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 – 4 pm, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center
Abstract Number: A088
Session: Poster Session A 

Title: NST-628 is a potent, fully brain-penetrant, RAS/MAPK pathway molecular glue inhibitor with efficacy in CNS tumor models
Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 – 4 pm, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center
Abstract Number: A089
Session: Poster Session A 

About DeCRYPTion Platform

Nested Therapeutics' DeCRYPTion Platform is a purpose-built, insightful drug discovery platform that enables Nested to identify new, overlooked areas of opportunity in the form of high value targets and design therapeutics for a perfect fit. The platform includes three critical components: (1) mapping mutational clusters onto the structural proteome, (2) identifying druggable pockets and cancer-driving mechanisms, and (3) designing novel drugs optimized for the druggable pocket.

About Nested Therapeutics

Nested Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel, targeted, small molecule precision medicine therapies for patients with cancer by using mutation clusters to identify druggable pockets. With a platform that utilizes insights from genomics, computational chemistry, proteomics, and AI, Nested is working to reach untapped mutations with the potential to improve outcomes for millions of patients. To learn more, visit www.nestedtx.com and follow Nested Therapeutics on Twitter (@Nestedtx) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nested Therapeutics, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.