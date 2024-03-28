Nested Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for NST-628, a Novel Pan-RAF/MEK Molecular Glue, in the New Drugs on the Horizon Series at 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nested Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a next-generation precision medicine platform to address hard-to-treat cancers, today announced that preclinical data from its lead program, NST-628, will be featured in an oral presentation in the "New Drugs on the Horizon" series at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in San Diego, California from April 5-10, 2024.

The preclinical data supports NST-628's profile as a mechanistically novel, fully brain penetrant non-degrading pan-RAF/MEK molecular glue that targets RAF and MEK nodes in the RAS-MAPK pathway. Details for the presentation are listed below.

Title: NST-628 is a Novel, Potent, Fully Brain-Penetrant MAPK Pathway Molecular Glue that Inhibits RAS- and RAF-Driven Cancers

Session: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 3

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 10:15-11:45 a.m. PT

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 10:40-10:55 a.m. PT

Location: Ballroom 20 CD, upper level, San Diego Convention Center

Presenter: Klaus Hoeflich, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and co-founder of Nested

About NST-628

NST-628 is a fully brain-penetrant, mechanistically novel non-degrading molecular glue that targets multiple nodes in the RAS/MAPK pathway. NST-628 was developed based on Nested's proprietary structural insights of how signaling complexes form and function in cancer and addresses common pitfalls of other MAPK-targeted compounds, which remain unable to circumvent the risk of resistance via signaling pathway reactivation. Preclinical data evaluating all biomarkers relevant to RAS/MAPK-driven cell and patient-derived models collectively demonstrate superior anti-tumor activity, including in RAS and central nervous system-implanted tumor models, and tolerability of NST-628 compared to other MAPK-targeted compounds administered as either single agents or in combination. With a half-life and metabolic profile optimized to achieve a superior therapeutic index on a daily dosing schedule, as well as full intrinsic blood brain barrier penetrance, these data support NST-628's potential as a best-in-class treatment for RAS and RAF-driven cancers.

About Nested Therapeutics

Nested Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel, targeted, small molecule precision medicine therapies for patients with cancer by using mutation clusters to identify druggable pockets. With a platform that utilizes insights from genomics, computational chemistry, proteomics and AI, Nested is working to reach untapped mutations with the potential to improve outcomes for millions of patients. To learn more, visit www.nestedtx.com and follow Nested Therapeutics on Twitter (@Nestedtx) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nested Therapeutics Inc.