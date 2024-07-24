Neste's newly-commissioned terminal capacity in Houston, Texas expands availability of Neste's sustainable aviation fuel at airports in the central and eastern parts of the U.S.

Neste Corporation, News, 24 July 2024

ESPOO, Finland, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neste has commissioned terminal capacity at ONEOK's terminal in Houston, Texas for blending and storing Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™. This is a major step in further expanding the availability of Neste's SAF to airlines also operating from airports east of the Rocky Mountains all the way to the East Coast.



The new capacity at ONEOK's terminal in Houston provides Neste with storage capacity of up to 100,000 tons (around 33.5 million gallons) and is directly connected to the energy pipeline infrastructure in the eastern part of the U.S. Already in 2021, Neste demonstrated its ability to supply SAF to New York's LaGuardia Airport using existing fuel distribution infrastructure. In September 2023, Neste also expanded its capability to supply renewable fuels to customers on the West Coast, commissioning terminal capacity in Los Angeles, California.



"Neste is fully committed to supporting the U.S. aviation industry in its efforts to decarbonize. This expansion of our SAF supply capabilities working together with partners such as ONEOK along the fuel supply chain, underlines this commitment. It provides a reliable basis for supplying SAF to domestic and visiting airlines at airports across the eastern part of the country as well as a solid base for supporting policies on state, federal, and local levels in the U.S.," says Alexander Kueper, Vice President, Renewable Aviation Business at Neste.



"ONEOK is excited to deliver the energy products the world needs today, while innovating for tomorrow. As a valued partner providing critical energy to the aviation industry, we're proud to utilize our extensive infrastructure platform to facilitate growth within the sustainable fuels markets," said Greg Lusardi, senior vice president, corporate development at ONEOK, one of the largest diversified energy infrastructure companies in the U.S.



Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainable aviation fuel is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil-based jet fuel. Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel. Neste's SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. SAF is blended with conventional jet fuel before use and works seamlessly with existing aircraft engines and fueling infrastructure.



*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

Neste: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / [email protected] (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).

ONEOK: Please contact ONEOK's media service, [email protected].

