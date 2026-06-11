NestFresh Announces Brand-Wide Transition to Humanely Hatched™

All NestFresh egg SKUs are now sourced through the humane in-ovo innovation, months ahead of projected timeline.

FULLERTON, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NestFresh, the leading humane egg brand in the U.S., announces today that its entire egg portfolio is now sourced through its Humanely Hatched™ program, marking a major milestone in the company's commitment to advancing animal welfare and ethical egg production. The transition was completed months ahead of the company's original projected timeline, making NestFresh the first national egg brand to fully scale in-ovo sexing technology across its full retail product lineup.

NestFresh Humanely Hatched

The announcement comes one year after Humanely Hatched™ eggs first arrived on store shelves nationwide, introducing in-ovo sexing technology to U.S. consumers at scale. Designed to help address one of the egg industry's longest-standing animal welfare challenges, the technology identifies the gender of chicks before hatching, eliminating the need for the routine euthanizing of male chicks. What began as a groundbreaking initiative launched in late 2024 has now become the foundation of NestFresh's entire portfolio, representing a significant shift toward more humane egg production at scale in the U.S.

"This is a defining milestone not only for NestFresh, but for the future of the egg industry," said Jasen Urena, Vice President of NestFresh. "We set out to prove that humane innovation could work at scale, and completing this transition ahead of schedule shows what's possible when a passion for animal welfare, technology, and the voice of consumers come together."

Since launching Humanely Hatched™, NestFresh has continued expanding distribution nationwide while helping drive broader consumer awareness around transparency, animal welfare, and the future of humane food production. The company has also introduced updated packaging across the portfolio to help shoppers more easily identify eggs sourced through the program.

Over the past year, NestFresh has:

Transitioned 100% of its NestFresh egg SKUs to Humanely Hatched™ sourcing.

Expanded Humanely Hatched™ eggs to strategic retail partners nationwide, including Whole Foods, HEB, Publix, Food Lion, Albertson's, Acme, Food Land, Harris Teeter, Heinen's, Market Basket, and others.

Helped spare more than 800,000 male chicks through in-ovo sexing technology.

NestFresh's Humanely Hatched™ program is verified under Certified Humane® standards through Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC), making it one of the first programs of its kind in the U.S. egg category.

The program utilizes Cheggy technology developed by Agri Advanced Technologies, a non-invasive in-ovo sexing system designed to support scalable, commercially viable egg production while advancing animal welfare standards.

"As consumer expectations around transparency and ethical sourcing continue to evolve, we believe Humanely Hatched™ represents an important step forward for the future of egg farming," added Urena. "This transition reflects our long-term commitment to continuously raising the standard for humane egg production."

For more information about NestFresh and Humanely Hatched™, visit NestFresh.com.

ABOUT NESTFRESH

NestFresh is dedicated to producing the freshest, most humane, and sustainable eggs. Established in 1991, NestFresh was one of the first companies to offer cage-free eggs and has since grown to exclusively offer Free Range and Pasture Raised eggs. NestFresh eggs come from small family farms committed to animal welfare and environmental sustainability. All NestFresh farms are Certified Humane® by Humane Farm Animal Care, ensuring that hens are raised under the highest standards of care, allowing them to live natural lives and express their innate behaviors. NestFresh products, a variety of which are recognized by the ASPCA®'s Shop With Your Heart® Program, are available nationwide at retailers including Whole Foods, HEB, Publix, Food Lion, Albertson's, Acme, Food Land, Harris Teeter, Heinen's, Market Basket, and others.

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SOURCE NestFresh