Nestheads, Open-world, Adventure Game that Merges Cognitive Science and Gaming, Launches on Kickstarter

Nestheads , a 2D, open-world, adventure game that's based on exploring your own mind, launched today on Kickstarter and will run through February 13, 2023.

"We believe that self-mastery should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and that's why we are turning to Kickstarter to make Nestheads a reality,'' said David Forman, Nestheads Inc.'s co-founder. "With your support, we can bring this innovative game to players all over the world and help them discover the wonders of their inner world."

Nestheads is a 2D, open-world, adventure game that's based on exploring your own mind.

Navigate the hand-drawn, 2D world of the human brain exploring actual locations like your Hippocampus, Mesencephalon, and Angular Gyrus. Experiences include visiting a paranoid kingdom made entirely of cardboard, a theme park dedicated to narcissism, and a factory that makes the motor impulses that move your muscles. Open-world content focuses on things like how habits are made, catching dreams, and combating negative thoughts.

Nesthead's other co-founder, Brody Pendragon, head of design and art, has worked to seamlessly integrate cognitive science, myths, and self-actualization into a fun, bright, and easy-to-play game.

The main character is a representation of the player embarking on a classic hero's journey, fighting their own dark side and liberating their head from chaos to restore peace.

"Most video games hijack your brain's reward systems to get you to play them longer to sell you more stuff you don't need, Nestheads leverages these same systems but in a way that can improve your life experience," said Dr. John Vervaeke, a PhD Cognitive Scientist. "Nestheads is a way to get people's feet on the path of wisdom."

Nestheads will be ideal for fans of Animal Crossing, Pokemon, Psychonauts, Paper Mario, and Undertale.

Nestheads is available now on Kickstarter until February 13 with exclusive rewards only available to backers of the crowdfunding campaign. To find out more about the product and project team, visit the Nestheads Kickstarter page: https://bit.ly/3Qe4JNh

About Nestheads: Nestheads is a 2D, open-world, adventure game that takes place inside your own head where gamers control their willpower, a manifestation of pure intention, and are on a mission to liberate their head from chaos and restore peace of mind. For more information, visit nestheads.com.

