Nestio's New Product, Funnel, Named #1 CRM at Real Estate Tech Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel, the multifamily product produced by Nestio, was just announced as the #1 software in the CRM category of the Sixth Annual Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS), presented by CREtech (cretech.com), the largest event, data and content platform in the commercial real estate tech industry. In addition, they've been named as a finalist for the Top 5 Best-in-Class companies, with the winner set to be announced live at CREtech.

Sponsored by JLL Spark, the Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) are the leading international award honoring excellence in commercial real estate tech. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge companies who have played an integral role in advancing tech in the industry throughout the year. Backed by the leading VCs, angel investors, corporate investors and thought leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry, the awards were open to startups or technology companies servicing the industry.

Funnel by Nestio was carefully selected as a winner by the #RETAS elite panel of judges, including the leading VCs, Angel Investors, and Corporate Investors and Thought Leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry.

The company recently launched Funnel and announced an automated online leasing product that will be released in beta later this year, with a full rollout in 2020. The Funnel software includes next-generation marketing and lead management tools, and will soon offer a mobile-first platform for renters to submit an application and be approved in as little as 20 minutes. Similar to TurboTax, applicants can seamlessly gather all of the financial information and documentation required to lease, with just a few clicks. It's the first solution of its kind and will create a competitive advantage for multifamily owners and managers using the Funnel platform, transforming the rental process for everyone involved.

"We are incredibly honored and thrilled to have been recognized as the #1 CRM at the Real Estate Technology Awards," said CEO and Co-Founder Caren Maio. "We've been hard at work advancing our platform for multifamily owners and managers, and will continue to work in earnest to add value to our clients and the overall industry."

For more information about the Real Estate Tech Awards, click here. To learn more about Nestio and its new product Funnel, visit www.nestio.com and www.funnelleasing.com.

About Nestio

Nestio is the industry-leading marketing and leasing platform for multifamily owners and managers. Backed by top investors from Silicon Valley and the real estate industry, Nestio is on a mission to transform the rental experience by building technology that streamlines the apartment marketing and leasing process, enabling multifamily professionals to generate more profits, efficiency and insight across their portfolios.

About CREtech

CREtech is the leading media and events company servicing the greater real estate and technology community. Our mission at CREtech is to connect the real estate and tech sector by hosting engaging conferences, publishing research, and content.

CREtech is owned and operated by The News Funnel, the leading content, connectivity and event platform devoted to the commercial real estate industry.

To learn more about becoming a sponsor, a list of upcoming events and other exciting news, please click here or email anne@cretech.com.

