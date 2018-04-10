Nestlé Aiming at 100% Recyclable or Reusable Packaging by 2025

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664487/Nestle_Recyclable_Packaging_Infographic.jpg )



Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said, "Plastic waste is one of the biggest sustainability issues the world is facing today. Tackling it requires a collective approach. We are committed to finding improved solutions to reduce, re-use and recycle. Our ambition is to achieve 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025."

The company focuses on three core areas: eliminate non-recyclable plastics; encourage the use of plastics that allow better recycling rates; and eliminate or change complex combinations of packaging materials.

Recognizing the need for developing a circular economy, Nestlé is committed to:

Playing an active role in the development of well-functioning collection, sorting and recycling schemes across the countries where we operate;

Working with value chain partners and industry associations to explore different packaging solutions to reduce plastic usage, facilitate recycling and develop new approaches to eliminate plastic waste;

Labeling our plastic product packaging with recycling information to help consumers dispose of it in the right way;

Promoting a market for recycled plastics by continuing to increase the proportion of recycled plastics in our packaging

Preventing packaging material ending up as waste, including in seas, oceans and waterways is one of the key reasons behind Nestlé's pledge.

https://www.nestle.com/media/pressreleases/allpressreleases/nestle-recyclable-reusable-packaging-by-2025

SOURCE Nestlé S.A.