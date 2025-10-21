Nestlé® Carnation® and Antoni Porowski Roll Out the Red Carpet with First-of-its-Kind Red Carpet Collection for Holiday Recipes

Carnation® partners with Antoni Porowski and Hollywood red carpet supplier Steve Olive to spotlight "famous" family recipes this holiday season with cooking and dining accessories crafted from the real red carpet.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, Carnation Milks have been a beloved staple in cherished family recipes. This holiday season, Carnation is giving those famed creations the spotlight they deserve with the debut of the Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection: a line of cooking and dining accessories crafted from the same red carpet used in star-studded award shows, so holiday dishes can take center stage in true Hollywood style.

Brought to life in collaboration with Antoni Porowski, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-winning producer/TV personality, globally-renowned culinary expert with a lifelong passion for food and red-carpet regular, as well as Steve Olive, the official supplier of Hollywood's most iconic carpets, this collection is designed not to just set the table but elevate it to superstar status.

"For over 125 years, Carnation has been a beloved staple in kitchens, enhancing family recipes with its rich, creamy texture and unforgettable flavor—especially in dishes that make an appearance during the holiday season," said Lais Ferreira, senior marketing manager at Carnation. "We're thrilled to celebrate these timeless dishes that have made people feel special for generations and give them the platform they deserve. Because when you cook with Carnation, every dish is a star."

The Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection features a luxe table runner and stylish set of placemats crafted from actual red carpet fabric that has graced some of the biggest events in Hollywood, as well as a red carpet-ready apron so fans can cook in style. To ensure the dishes dazzle, the collection includes NESTLE® Carnation® Evaporated Milk and NESTLE® Carnation® Sweetened Condensed Milk, along with some of the brand's most acclaimed recipes, so every bite feels like an A-list affair.

"For over 30 years, I've had the privilege of seeing some of Hollywood's biggest stars grace the red carpet in style," said Steve Olive. "Now, I'm thrilled to help bring a bit of that magic to beloved holiday dishes with this collection from Carnation that transforms the kitchen into its very own celebrity stage."

Partnering alongside Olive, Carnation is collaborating with Antoni Porowski to reveal the collection and share his Golden Chicken & Root Vegetable Pot Pie recipe so everyone can add a touch of star power to their holiday table.

"Cooking and baking have always been about more than just food — they're about connection and the special feeling that food creates when we share it with our loved ones. During the holidays especially, nothing brings us together like our excitement for that 'famous' dish we're all waiting for," said Antoni Porowski. "I'm delighted to work with Carnation on this collection to bring these cherished family recipes into the spotlight, so every moment in the kitchen can feel like a red carpet debut."

Fans will have three opportunities to purchase the limited-edition Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection, available exclusively online at www.carnationmilk.com/redcarpetrecipes for $18.99, in honor of the Carnation's founding in 1899.

First drop begins October 21 at noon ET.

Second drop begins November 5 at noon ET.

Final drop begins November 19 at noon ET.

The collection is only available while supplies last, so act fast to give your recipes the red carpet treatment this holiday season.

To learn more about Carnation and discover festive recipes to make this holiday season the most special one yet, visit www.verybestbaking.com/carnation/ and @carnationmilks on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Carnation,Coffee mate, DiGiorno, Nescafé and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

