Nestlé continues strategic transformation of water business, agrees on sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands

The sale includes the following brands in the U.S. and Canada, which had sales of around CHF 3.4 billion in 2019: Poland Spring ® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Deer Park ® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ozarka ® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ice Mountain ® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Zephyrhills ® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Arrowhead ® Brand Mountain Spring Water, Pure Life ® and Splash. It also comprises the U.S. direct-to-consumer and office beverage delivery service ReadyRefresh®.

The agreement follows Nestlé's announcement last year that it would conduct a strategic review of parts of the North American waters division and sharpen the focus of its global water portfolio.

Commenting on the transaction, Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said: "We continue to transform our global waters business to best position it for long-term profitable growth. This sale enables us to create a more focused business around our international premium brands, local natural mineral waters and high-quality healthy hydration products. We will also boost our innovation and business development efforts to capture emerging consumer trends, such as functional water."

Nestlé reiterated its commitment to make its entire water portfolio carbon neutral by 2025. In 2020, Nestlé announced renewed sustainability commitments which build on existing efforts to enhance water stewardship and tackle plastic waste.

FR | DE

SOURCE Nestle SA