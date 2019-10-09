Nestlé develops 'PB triple play' - a fully plant-based 'bacon cheeseburger'

This complete burger solution will first be offered to professional clients such as restaurant and foodservice operators. Nestlé's plant-based burger patties are already available to food professionals, with the full package including the vegan alternatives to cheese and bacon following in 2020.

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said, "More and more consumers are looking for delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based options when they dine out. We have now raised the bar by developing a 'PB triple play' of ingredients for an all-time classic: the bacon cheeseburger. We're continuing to make good on our promise to offer consumers food that is right for them and right for the planet."

The 'PB triple play' is intended to appeal to consumers who are actively seeking to reduce meat in their diet and switch to plant-based meals more often. It delivers on familiar tastes that consumers are seeking out in plant-based alternatives. The vegan cheddar cheese alternative has the texture, meltability and delicious, rich taste of a dairy cheese. The vegan bacon alternative becomes crispy and chewy when cooked, similar to animal-based bacon, and has the same satisfying flavor.

With Nestlé's plant-based burger patties providing the perfectly juicy, meat-like base, the 'PB triple play' offers an amazing vegan burger experience. The plant-based 'bacon cheeseburger' is significantly lower in fat and saturated fat, free of cholesterol and has a higher fiber content compared to a standard bacon cheeseburger. Like Nestlé's existing plant-based offerings, the new products will also have a lower environmental footprint.

Nestlé leveraged its R&D expertise and proprietary technology to develop the vegan alternatives to cheese and bacon, using a combination of natural ingredients such as plant-based proteins, fibers and oils. In creating these ingredients, culinary chefs and food scientists worked alongside foodservice experts to tailor the products for use in professional kitchens, taking into account their specific cooking and serving requirements.

The company also offers a variety of vegan burger sauces to create a completely plant-based and delicious burger experience.

The move is part of the Nestlé's efforts to speed up the transformation of its portfolio with innovative, sustainable products. Nestlé recently announced its ambition to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This includes offering more plant-based food and beverages.

Nestlé has already launched its Sweet Earth Awesome Burger in the United States and its Garden Gourmet Incredible Burger in Europe for retail and foodservices.

Acquired by Nestlé USA in 2017, Sweet Earth is a leader in the modern food movement with over 60 plant-based products. It was founded in 2012 and has produced 8 million pounds of plant-based protein and counting.

Garden Gourmet has a history of more than 30 years in vegetarian and vegan food in Europe, and offers a wide range of meat substitutes and veggie-centric meals and ingredients.

