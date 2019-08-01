Nestlé employees unite with Feeding America® to combat hunger on nationwide day of service

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nestlé will host its fourth annual Nestlé Cares day of service, an effort that unites its employees in corporate offices and manufacturing facilities across 47 states to make a difference through more than 135 volunteer events nationwide.

This year, Nestlé will again partner with Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the U.S., to support local food banks and non-profit organizations by helping to provide nutritious foods to families in need. Nestlé employees are volunteering at 29 Feeding America locations where they will prepare meals and deliver donations in the communities where they live and work.

In addition to Feeding America food bank activities, more than 5,000 employees are participating in a variety of volunteer events nationwide focused on nutrition education, healthy food access and promoting healthy and active lifestyles. Planned events include:

Serving lunches, facilitating physical fitness activities, and teaching cooking classes to kids

Building homes and providing meals to families in need

Cleaning up waterways and planting trees

Assembling care kits for families of NICU babies to help them transition from hospital to home

Nestlé employees will share their day of service stories at these events – and many more – using the hashtag #NestleInTheNeighborhood.

"Nestlé and our employees take our responsibility to our neighbors very seriously," said Steve Presley, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé USA. "We are proud to join with Feeding America to tackle the critical issue of hunger in America. Today is part of our ongoing commitment to secure a better future for our employees, consumers and planet."

Food insecurity affects more than 15 million households in the United States. As a Feeding America partner for more than 25 years, Nestlé, recognizes the urgent need to address this issue and has helped through volunteerism and donations. In the past year alone, Nestlé donated 13.3 million pounds of food and beverage products, providing 11 million meals to families in need.

"Feeding America is incredibly grateful to Nestlé for its commitment to fighting hunger. We are excited that Nestlé is once again setting aside time for employees to help families who struggle to put food on their tables," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "The Feeding America network of 200 food banks and 60,000 meal programs and food pantries rely on donors and volunteers to carry out our mission. Everyone has a role to play in ending hunger. Through its day of service, Nestlé and its employees will have a tremendous impact in communities across the country."

Today's efforts are also part of the company's global Nestlé for Healthier Kids initiative, which seeks to help 50 million children worldwide live healthier lives by 2030. With kids out of school for the summer, coupled with the annual summer decline in donations to food banks, this season is a time where children may be more likely to experience hunger. Events targeted at providing meals and snacks, teaching kids how to cook, and encouraging physical activity are happening across the country.

About Nestlé in the United States

Nestlé in the United States is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future for individuals and families, for our thriving and resilient communities, and for the planet. We are transforming our product portfolio by focusing on high-growth categories, including pet care, bottled water, coffee, consumer health and infant nutrition, and offering brands people love. With more than 48,000 employees across 36 states, Nestlé in the U.S. offers a wide portfolio of food and beverage products for people and their pets throughout their lives. Nestlé in the U.S. consists of eight main businesses: Nestlé USA, Nestlé Waters North America, Nestlé Nutrition, Nestlé Professional, Nespresso, Nestlé Health Science, Nestlé Skin Health and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company. The United States is Nestlé S.A.'s largest market with combined product sales in the United States totaling more than $28 billion in 2018. For more information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

