Nestlé Expands U.S. Manufacturing Network with Opening of State-of-the-Art Beverage Factory and Distribution Center in Arizona

In celebration of the opening, Nestlé is donating $100,000 to St. Mary's Food Bank to support food distribution and job training efforts in Glendale and across Arizona

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nestlé USA announced the grand opening of its new beverage factory and distribution center in Glendale, Arizona. The new facility will produce creamers for several of Nestlé's go-to brands, including Coffee mate®, natural bliss® and Starbucks®, and has the ability to extend to additional beverages in the future.

Today, people enjoy coffee and creamer beyond their morning routines, embracing more drinking occasions throughout the day. Additionally, consumers whiten more than 70% of their cups of coffee, with this number expected to increase as younger generations drink more. As the leader in the refrigerated creamers space, Nestlé is poised to capitalize on this opportunity, and with an investment of over $675 million in the Glendale facility, Nestlé is growing its manufacturing network to deliver for these consumers today, and into the future.

"Coffee culture is booming across the U.S. as consumers seek more options for customization and experimentation when it comes to their coffee at home. As the definitive leader in the refrigerated creamers space, we are focused on delivering on those consumer needs to drive the growth of our business and the category. This new facility was built with the flexibility needed to support innovation, and will play a key role in helping us deliver for our customers and consumers now, and in the future," said Daniel Jhung, President of Coffee & Beverage for Nestlé USA. "We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the city of Glendale and the state of Arizona, and we look forward to growing alongside this thriving community."

Investment in U.S. Manufacturing & Sustainability

The new location marks Nestlé USA's 20th food and beverage factory and is the latest in its more than $3 billion investment to enhance its manufacturing capabilities across the U.S. over the past several years. The 630,000-square-foot facility is outfitted with advanced technology and digital tools, enabling the flexibility to shift production based on changing consumer needs, trends and even seasonality. Its opening brings 300 jobs to the Glendale community and places Nestlé closer to its West Coast retail customers.

Building on its years of work and progress to help create a more sustainable future, Nestlé designed the new Glendale facility with sustainability at the forefront:

The factory is equipped with water management tools to recycle and repurpose up to 75% of its treated processed water, with the aim to continuously improve its recycle and reuse capabilities. To further this impact for the facility and community, Nestlé is partnering with students and researchers at Arizona State University to continue exploring innovative water management technologies and waste stream optimization.

to continue exploring innovative water management technologies and waste stream optimization. The factory produces creamer bottles that are recyclable and made from food-grade recycled plastic.

The factory is zero waste for disposal, meaning it recycles, composts or recovers energy from waste materials that would have otherwise gone to a landfill.

Renewable electricity is being utilized by the factory to help reduce carbon emissions.

"The city of Glendale is honored to partner with Nestlé to bring jobs to our community and advance our economy as a hub to propel the food and beverage industry forward," said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. "Nestlé's presence will have a lasting and positive impact to pave way for our city's vibrant future."

The Glendale facility adds to Nestlé's factory presence in Arizona, joining both Nestlé Purina in Flagstaff and Nestlé Health Science in Prescott.

Supporting the Local Community

As part of its mission to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone today, and for generations to come, Nestlé is committed to having a positive impact where we live and work. Today, Nestlé is also announcing a donation of $100,000 to St. Mary's Food Bank. This donation will provide enough food for 500,000 meals and supports St. Mary's work to distribute food at no cost to millions of people, along with providing tailored job training to those facing employment challenges throughout Arizona.

The company has already been engaged in the Glendale community by volunteering with local organizations including The Mission Continues and is fostering the next generation of manufacturing talent by inviting local high school students to the facility to learn about manufacturing career opportunities.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Starbucks Coffee at Home and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

