Nestlé Finalizes Factory Deal in Trenton, MO for Future Manufacturing of Chef-mate® Products

SOLON, Ohio, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nestlé announced that it has finalized the purchase agreement for the manufacturing assets in Trenton, MO that will support future production of the Chef-mate brand. Chef-mate is a leading brand in foodservice sold through Nestlé Professional, the out-of-home division of Nestlé S.A. The purchase of these assets will allow Nestlé to implement a focused and lean operation in Trenton while delivering the highest quality manufacturing for the Chef-mate brand.

The Chef-mate brand was established in 1964. The product line features authentic comfort food classics like Chef-mate Country Sausage Gravy, Chef-mate Corned Beef Hash, Chef-mate Chili Con Carne and Chef-mate Golden Cheese Sauce. Each product is crafted with the finest ingredients and designed to deliver superior quality and convenience.

Nestlé is committed to the Chef-mate brand and the proprietary cooked-before-canning process. This unique process was invented in Trenton, MO in 1964 to address the specific needs of the out-of-home industry that utilize larger #10 cans. Under this process, food is piped under pressure to canning equipment and cooked by steam injection. The steam heats the food without overcooking it and reduces the overall processing time so as to deliver a product with consistent, made-from-scratch taste and color.

Nestlé started an open hiring process in March, 2018 and is expecting to hire approximately 135 – 150 employees.

About Nestlé Professional

Nestlé Professional is dedicated to being an inspiring growth partner that delivers creative branded food and beverage solutions, enabling foodservice operators to delight their consumers. From on-trend culinary brands that include Minor's, Stouffer's, Chef-mate and Trio to innovative beverage systems under the NESCAFÉ, Nestlé Vitality and Coffee-mate brands, Nestlé Professional meets the needs of foodservice operators while satisfying the tastes of the out-of-home consumer.

Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage company, is present in 191 countries around the world. Its 328,000 employees are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. Nestlé offers a wide portfolio of products and services for people and their pets throughout their lives. Company performance is driven by its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nestlé is based in the Swiss town of Vevey where it was founded more than 150 years ago.

