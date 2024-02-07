Nestlé Health Science and The Food & Nutrition Innovation Institute at the Friedman School at Tufts University Announce Startup Challenge Winners

The winners, Keto Kind and Superfrau, will receive in-depth mentorship, strategy guidance and technical support along with a one-year membership on the Friedman School's Food & Nutrition Innovation Council to help accelerate nutrition innovation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science, a global leader in nutritional health and wellness, and the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, through its Food & Nutrition Innovation Institute, are thrilled to announce the winners of the Nestlé Health Science Innovate Forward: The Longevity Challenge, a joint initiative created to accelerate innovation in nutrition and support start-up acceleration.

Following an open call for applicants and a rigorous evaluation process, Keto Kind and Superfrau emerged as the winners of the start-up challenge. These exceptional startups have demonstrated outstanding potential in advancing science and driving new solutions in the food and nutrition space.

"We are delighted to congratulate Keto Kind and Superfrau as our challenge winners," said Rania Abou Samra, Global Head of Technology and Product Development for Nestlé Health Science. "Their innovative approaches and dedication to improving the health and wellness of individuals align perfectly with our mission at Nestlé Health Science. As we support their continued growth and success, we are excited to collaborate and explore groundbreaking nutritional solutions."

As winners of the challenge, Keto Kind and Superfrau will receive in-depth mentorship, strategy guidance, and technical support from experts at Nestlé Health Science and Tufts University. Additionally, both winners will also be awarded a one-year membership on the Institute's Food & Nutrition Innovation Council with access to its network.

"We're thrilled to welcome Keto Kind and Superfrau to the Innovation Council for the next year, and excited to support their missions in developing groundbreaking nutrition innovations," emphasized Katie Stebbins, Executive Director of the Food and Nutrition Innovation Institute at the Friedman School. "This competition was created to foster a pipeline of new ventures that have the potential to make a positive impact on global health, and we believe both these winners embody the foundational spirit and values of this Innovation Challenge."

The judges panel for the competition consisted of esteemed science and nutrition experts who brought their extensive expertise to the evaluation process. Tufts University was represented by two highly regarded faculty members, Dr. Simin Meydani and Dr. Jeffrey Blumberg, renowned for their groundbreaking research at the intersection of aging, immunity, and nutrition. Nestlé Health Science's judges featured several top R&D experts, including Rania Abou Samra, Global Head of Technology and Product Development with over 20 years of experience in nutrition, science and food technology. The collective insights and knowledge of the panelists played a pivotal role in ensuring the selection of innovative solutions.

Keto Kind: A Science-Backed, Plant-Based Nutritional Shake

Keto Kind is a nutritional drink specifically formulated to support individuals managing their carbohydrate intake on a ketogenic diet, providing essential nutrients while aligning with the principles of ketosis. The development of Keto Kind was driven by the objective of offering a science-backed, plant-based nutritional shake that can be utilized by individuals who have specific nutritional goals and follow a ketogenic diet.

Mauricio Moel, co-founder of Keto Kind, shared his gratitude for being selected as a winner in the startup challenge. He stated, "With the invaluable support and mentorship of experts from Nestlé Health Science and Tufts University, we look forward to further developing and expanding Keto Kind. Our aim is to contribute to the advancement of ketogenic nutrition innovation and make a positive impact on the lives of individuals seeking to support their health."

Superfrau: A Functional and Sustainable Beverage

Superfrau is a sparkling functional beverage that utilizes upcycled whey to create a drink offering protein, B-Vitamins and electrolytes. The upcycled whey used in Superfrau is sourced from yogurt production, which would typically be discarded or used as feedstock.

Melissa Martinelli, the visionary founder of Superfrau, expressed her excitement upon winning the challenge. She emphasized, "This achievement represents a remarkable milestone for Superfrau. With the invaluable guidance and expertise of Nestlé Health Science and Tufts University, we are eager to broaden our impact and offer consumers a delightful and nourishing beverage that empowers them to make health-conscious food choices while also helping reduce waste."

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.com.

Media Contact

Christina Ferzli, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications

Nestlé Health Science U.S.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nestlé Health Science U.S.