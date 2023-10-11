Nestlé Health Science Foundation Raises $690K for Health and Wellness Initiatives During Annual Golf Outing

News provided by

Nestlé Health Science

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Underscoring the company's commitment to empowering the nutrition, health and wellness of communities nationwide

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science, a global leader in nutritional health and wellness, is proud to announce the success of its 16th annual golf outing in support of the Nestlé Health Science Foundation. The event, which took place yesterday, October 10th at the Old Westbury Country Club in Old Westbury, NY, raised an impressive $690K for the Nestlé Health Science Foundation, championing health and wellness initiatives with a focus on nutrition.

These funds will have a significant impact on the Foundation's ability to support key charitable initiatives and non-profit organizations tied to this mission, such as Feeding America, Disabilities:IN, America's Grow-a-Row, and United Way.

"At Nestlé Health Science, we firmly believe in the power of community to drive positive change, and we are committed to making a significant impact in strengthening communities through grants to nonprofit organizations and the dedication of our employees through volunteerism," stated Don Kerrigan, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Health Science U.S. "Together, Nestlé Health Science and our charitable foundation continue to empower the lives of individuals and communities, fostering a healthier and more vibrant future for all."

The outing was attended by over 250 company leaders and employees, customers, and suppliers, all coming together to demonstrate their shared commitment to giving back while engaging in some friendly competition. The event also featured an inspiring guest speaker, Shaun O'Hara, a former NFL player and co-captain of the New York Giants team that triumphed in Super Bowl XLII.

"I am honored to have been a part of Nestlé Health Science's 16th Annual Golf Outing and to have witnessed the extraordinary generosity of partners and attendees. Yesterday's event served as a remarkable showcase of collaboration and community, highlighting the profound impact we can make when we unite our efforts to create meaningful change," shared Shaun O'Hara.

During the event, O'Hara, who currently serves as an analyst for the NFL Network, shared invaluable insights from his NFL days and shed light on the important work he is doing through his foundation, the Shaun O'Hara Foundation, which focuses on increasing knowledge and education for life-threatening diseases that often receive limited funding.

For over 16 years, the Nestlé Health Science Foundation, a 501c3 organization, has been a driving force in empowering nutrition and wellness. Committed to supporting nonprofit organizations, the Foundation achieves this through grants, product donations, and employee volunteer opportunities. With an impressive track record, the Foundation has raised over $40 million, making a significant impact on communities and enhancing lives. 

About Nestlé Health Science
Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.com.

Media Contact
Christina Ferzli, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications
Nestlé Health Science U.S.
[email protected]

SOURCE Nestlé Health Science

