Nestlé Health Science Launches Comprehensive GLP-1Nutrition Support Platform

Nestlé Health Science, a globally managed business unit within Nestlé, has been at the forefront of transforming health management. With a rich history of scientific excellence and innovation, Nestlé Health Science offers an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and supplement products across the spectrum of lifespan and health span. The company is committed to enhancing the quality of consumers' lives by redefining health and wellness solutions.

"The launch of this new innovative tool marks an important step forward in the mission and focus of our business," stated Anna Mohl, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Health Science. "With this offering, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering healthier lives through targeted, personalized nutritional solutions. We are excited to continue redefining health and wellness solutions and enhancing the quality of life for those seeking effective weight management strategies."

The new website, www.glp-1nutrition.com, serves as a hub for nutritional support of individuals on a weight management journey, including those on GLP-1 therapy, offering nutrition information and a wide range of product options to support the unique nutritional needs of individuals on this treatment. In addition, glp-1nutrition.com offers expert nutrition insight, product bundling, and convenient product categories focused on meeting individuals' specific needs on their health and weight management journeys. The products, resources, and tools are provided across different categories including muscle preservation, gut health, micronutrient intake, hydration, skin and hair health, and weight rebound management.

These categories address key aspects of the weight management journey for individuals, especially those using GLP-1 medications:

Preserving Lean Muscle Mass : GLP-1 therapy, while aiding in weight loss, may lead to the loss of lean muscle mass due to a decrease in nutritional intake from a reduced appetite. Nestlé Health Science addresses this nutritional concern by offering products that support muscle health and maintenance. Brands, such as Garden of Life® and Boost®, provide high-quality protein options to help maintain and build lean muscle.





: GLP-1 therapy, while aiding in weight loss, may lead to the loss of lean muscle mass due to a decrease in nutritional intake from a reduced appetite. Nestlé Health Science addresses this nutritional concern by offering products that support muscle health and maintenance. Brands, such as Garden of Life® and Boost®, provide high-quality protein options to help maintain and build lean muscle. Supporting Gut Health : GLP-1 therapy can also affect gut health. Nestlé Health Science's range of products, including brands like Garden of Life® and Nature's Bounty®, offer options to provide dietary fiber supplements, probiotics, and prebiotics to support digestive health and mitigate issues such as occasional bowel discomfort.





: GLP-1 therapy can also affect gut health. Nestlé Health Science's range of products, including brands like Garden of Life® and Nature's Bounty®, offer options to provide dietary fiber supplements, probiotics, and prebiotics to support digestive health and mitigate issues such as occasional bowel discomfort. Ensuring Adequate Micronutrient Intake : Individuals on GLP-1 therapy with reduced appetite and food intake, need to ensure they are getting the right macronutrients (protein, carbohydrates, fats and fibre) and micronutrients (essential vitamins and minerals). Nestlé Health Science's portfolio offers vitamins and minerals to help fill nutritional gaps and support overall health.





: Individuals on GLP-1 therapy with reduced appetite and food intake, need to ensure they are getting the right macronutrients (protein, carbohydrates, fats and fibre) and micronutrients (essential vitamins and minerals). Nestlé Health Science's portfolio offers vitamins and minerals to help fill nutritional gaps and support overall health. Staying Hydrated : GLP-1 medications can sometimes lead to reduced water and fluid intake which can further lead to dehydration. Nuun® products can help support proper hydration, which is especially important for those managing their weight and health, as hydration can influence metabolism and the body's ability to burn fat.





: GLP-1 medications can sometimes lead to reduced water and fluid intake which can further lead to dehydration. Nuun® products can help support proper hydration, which is especially important for those managing their weight and health, as hydration can influence metabolism and the body's ability to burn fat. Improving Skin and Hair Health: The impact of GLP-1 therapy on the body can extend to the health and appearance of skin and hair. Nestlé Health Science's nutritional products provide key evidence-based nutrients to support skin and hair health.





The impact of GLP-1 therapy on the body can extend to the health and appearance of skin and hair. Nestlé Health Science's nutritional products provide key evidence-based nutrients to support skin and hair health. Weight Rebound: Weight rebound is when you gain back weight that had previously been lost. It may be experienced by people who lose weight through calorie reduction, weight loss programs, or weight loss medications. It is important to adopt positive lifestyle changes if discontinuing weight loss medication. Incorporating exercise and healthy eating habits into a daily routine from the start of a weight management journey will help maintain weight goals over the long term. Incorporating low-carb, high-fiber, and protein-rich foods and dietary supplements into a balanced diet can help.

In addition to the categories and products mentioned above, the website offers expert nutrition insights and a community platform for individuals to share their experiences and support each other on their health journey. GLP-1nutrition.com also offers assistance with personalized diet, lifestyle, and supplement questions through Nutrition Coach. Finally, to provide a convenient and comprehensive experience, the platform offers product bundling, an easy way to select product depending on the nutrition-focused aspects of an individual's weight management journey.

Nestlé Health Science is committed to providing accessible scientific-based guidance to help consumers reach their nutritional goals. Nestlé Health Science's comprehensive GLP-1nutrition.com site aligns with Nestlé's larger global mission of "Good Food, Good Life" and Nestlé USA's recent launch of VITAL PURSUIT. GLP-1 nutrition support is an integral part of Nestlé's efforts to provide targeted nutritional solutions and empower individuals to lead healthier lives.

The information provided on the GLP-1Nutrition website is intended for educational and general wellness information purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. The information should not be considered medical advice nor intended to replace the advice of a healthcare professional. Never disregard medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website or gained through the Nutrition Coach services. Always seek advice from your healthcare professional about any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or about the appropriate nutrition for you. Products offered through the GLP-1Nutrition website are not intended for and should not be used as a substitute for medication.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.us.

