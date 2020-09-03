Nestlé Health Science Launches Educational Platform To Build Awareness Of The Role Of Age-Associated Cellular Decline (AACD) In The Aging Process

Research from international experts in the field of aging and cellular function has shown that several of the key complaints of aging could be associated with changes in biological processes happening at the cellular level. The decline in these cellular mechanisms is being defined as AACD, a time-related deterioration in the way our cells function as we age, which often begins in our 40s and accelerates in our 60s. AACD encompasses declines in mitochondrial health that can impact cell and organ function over time.

These changes can manifest in performance "gaps" that emerge at different times and grow at different rates depending on the individual. The continuing decline in important cellular mechanisms is believed to correlate strongly with declining health status, including weakened immune response, reduced strength and stamina, and declining energy levels. With the launch of MYAACD.org, there is now a unified resource to help drive widespread awareness of AACD and ongoing scientific developments occurring in the space.

"The quest to understand and combat aging is certainly not a new one, but this research gives us new insights into the natural aging process," said Greg Behar, CEO of Nestlé Health Science. "Nestlé Health Science is committed to supporting scientific research that enhances our ability to help consumers live healthier lives. To support future innovation in the field of aging, MYAACD.org is a new resource that features a compilation of robust evidence around cellular decline. Unlocking the path to improved cellular health can help address some of the key concerns associated with aging."

MYAACD.org provides resources for understanding the mechanisms of cellular decline, the key science underlying AACD and additional content for healthcare professionals. The site offers easy-to-understand original articles and videos on the cellular processes that change with age, as well as easy-to-digest summaries of key publications by experts in aging. Within the portion of the site dedicated to healthcare professionals, there is access to expert interviews and recorded lectures.

"Insights into these mechanisms of decline has enabled us to explore cellular nutrients that can help target key drivers of AACD," said Behar. "A deeper understanding of how cells age is an exciting step forward in empowering consumers to manage how they age."

As the authority on cellular aging, MYAACD.org will be updated in real-time with additional scientific developments and continue to offer insights as to how nutritional interventions may be able to help support declining cellular processes. Consumers will be able to opt in to receive alerts when new information is added. Visit MYAACD.org for more information.

