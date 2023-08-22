Nestlé Health Science U.S. Elevates Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer, Additional Leadership

Brian Groves Named Chief Marketing Officer, Bringing Decades of Marketing Expertise; Gabriella Viljoen Promoted to VP of eCommerce

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science, a leader in nutrition, science and wellness, announced today the appointment of Brian Groves as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective September 11, 2023. With over 30 years of experience in performance marketing and brand management, Groves will drive business growth and customer satisfaction, delivering on the organization's digital media and marketing strategy with a primary focus on accelerating digital capabilities and activation.

Brian Groves, Chief Marketing Officer at Nestlé Health Science U.S.
Gabriella Viljoen, Vice President of eCommerce at Nestlé Health Science U.S.

"Brian's strategic leadership skills and extensive experience in marketing and brand management make him a highly valuable addition to the Nestlé Health Science team. As our Chief Marketing Officer, he will play a crucial role in accelerating the growth and evolution of our dynamic wellness and nutrition portfolio, empowering patients and consumers to lead healthier lives," said Don Kerrigan, CEO of Nestlé Health Science U.S.

Prior to joining Nestlé Health Science, Groves served as Vice President for Global CPG Clients and Categories at Meta, formerly known as Facebook, where he was responsible for global revenue, strategic partnership growth, and go-to-market strategy for Meta's CPG vertical. Prior to joining Facebook in 2014, Groves served as U.S. CMO for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and held brand management and leadership roles at Callaway Golf Company and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Healthcare.

Reporting to Don Kerrigan, Groves will be responsible for leading the Nestlé Health Science Commercial Excellence team and will serve as a member of its U.S. Leadership Team.

In addition to Groves' appointment, Nestlé Health Science has also named Gabriella Viljoen as Vice President of eCommerce for the U.S. business. Viljoen is responsible for developing and managing marketing activities across multiple marketplaces to significantly drive profitable sales and optimize spend across the U.S. business.

In 2020, Viljoen joined Garden of Life, a Nestlé Health Science brand, where she held roles of increasing responsibility including Vice President of Amazon Strategy, managing the business performance and advertising strategies. Prior to Garden of Life, she advanced eCommerce and Amazon strategies across multiple CPG brands across categories including skin care, pet care, and healthy food snacks.

Reporting to Don Kerrigan, Viljoen's leadership appointment is effective September 4, 2023.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.com.

