Nestlé Highlights Nature-based Solutions at Climate Week NYC 2020

Project RELeaf builds on the pioneering Kinabatangan Rileaf Project, established by Nestlé in 2011, which helped plant one million trees in Sabah. By widening its reach in Sabah and expanding for the first time to Peninsular Malaysia, Project RELeaf aims to scale up Nestlé's efforts to restoring riparian forests in locations where palm oil is grown. For Project RELeaf, Nestlé will plant three million trees across the Kinabatangan Wetlands and Merisuli Forest Restoration in Sabah, as well as in forest reserves along the Central Forest Spine in Peninsular Malaysia.

Nestlé's global ambition is to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company's strategy includes: transforming our portfolio to introduce more products that are better for you, better for the planet; sourcing 100% renewable electricity and scaling up nature-based solutions that remove carbon within our supply chain.

At Nestlé, we are hard at work across all aspects of our business to achieve net zero by 2050, and we will release more detail on our roadmap later this year. Our efforts to restore forests is just one way we can unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come.

Read the full story here: www.nestleusa.com/media/pressreleases/allpressreleases/nestle-highlights-nature-based-solutions-nyc-climate-week-2020

1 CHF 4 million

